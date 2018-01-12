

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's monetary policy is likely to be tightened by more than most anticipate over the course of 2018 amid recent surge in inflation, Liam Carson, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



The Board of the National Bank of Romania raised its policy rate from 1.75 percent to 2.00 percent, on January 8.



The Council also raised its deposit rate - which forms the floor for market interest rates - from 0.75 percent to 1.00 percent.



Capital Economics expects a fairly substantial tightening cycle in the coming months. 'We still expect a further 150 basis point of hikes in the policy rate this year, taking it to 3.50 percent by end-2018,' the economist said.



The recent surge in headline inflation from a trough of -3.5 percent in mid-2016 to +3.2 percent in November, has concerned policymakers at the central bank, the economist noted.



Governor Mugur Isarescu had expressed his view that inflation is likely to rise above the upper bound of the central bank's 1.5-3.5 percent target range over the coming months.



'With the economy operating at full employment and GDP continuing to expand at a rapid clip - it grew by a whopping 8.8 percent yearly in Q3 - we agree that inflation is likely to rise further over the coming quarters,' Carson observed.



Besides this, the national bank was also worried about mounting external imbalances. The current account balance has swung from a surplus in early-2015 to a deficit of 3 percent of GDP.



