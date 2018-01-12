

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported earnings for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $4.23 billion, or $1.07 per share. This was down from $6.73 billion, or $1.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $25.45 billion. This was up from $24.33 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.23 Bln. vs. $6.73 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -37.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $1.71 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -37.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q4): $25.45 Bln vs. $24.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.6%



