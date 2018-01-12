

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $2.02 billion, or $4.18 per share. This was higher than $0.98 billion, or $1.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $4.26 billion. This was up from $3.87 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.02 Bln. vs. $0.98 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 106.1% -EPS (Q4): $4.18 vs. $1.97 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 112.2% -Analysts Estimate: $2.20 -Revenue (Q4): $4.26 Bln vs. $3.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.1%



