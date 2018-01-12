COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - TSKB USD350mil 5.50% 2023

Post-Stabilisation Notice
12th January 2018
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.?. ("TSKB")
USD350,000,000 5.50% Notes due 16 January 2023
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Global Medium Term Note Programme
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.?.
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|XS1750996206
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|USD 350,000,000
|Description:
|USD350mil 5.50% Notes due 16 January 2023
|Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
BNP Paribas
ING Bank N.V.
Bank ABC
Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking
SMBC Nikko
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.