COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - TSKB USD350mil 5.50% 2023

Post-Stabilisation Notice

12th January 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.?. ("TSKB")

USD350,000,000 5.50% Notes due 16 January 2023

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Global Medium Term Note Programme

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.?.
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:XS1750996206
Aggregate nominal amount:USD 350,000,000
Description:USD350mil 5.50% Notes due 16 January 2023
Stabilisation Managers:Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas
ING Bank N.V.
Bank ABC
Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking
SMBC Nikko
UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


