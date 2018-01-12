On January 15, 2018, the following issued government debt securities will be listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond.



Amount to the listed debt securities:



Securities ISIN code LV0000570158 Issuer short name LVG Securities maturity date 12.05.2023 Face value of one security EUR 1 000 Minimum tradable nominal amount EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 20 000 Order book short name* LVGB002523A Fixed income (coupon) rate (%) 0.250



* fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch)



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. NasdaqTallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.