Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Quaker Chemical Has Raised Dividend for 8 Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on January 16, 2018

Dividend Declared

On November 15, 2017, Quaker Chemical's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.355 per share, payable on January 31, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2018.

Quaker Chemical's indicated dividend represents a yield of 0.94% compared to the average dividend yield of 2.12% for the Basic Materials sector. The Company has raised dividend for eight consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

Quaker Chemical has a dividend pay-out ratio of 28.4%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.28 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Quaker Chemical is forecasted to report earnings of $6.07 per share for the next year, which is more than four times compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $1.42 per share.

Quaker Chemical's net operating cash flow of $20.0 million in Q3 2017 increased its year-to-date net operating cash flow to $40.8 million compared to $53.0 million in the first nine months of 2016. Overall, the Company's liquidity and balance sheet remain strong as its cash position exceeded its debt at September 30, 2017, by $36.0 million and the Company's total debt continued to be less than one times its trailing twelve month adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Quaker Chemical

On December 21, 2017, Quaker Chemical announced that it recently acquired the remaining 45% ownership interest in its India joint venture, Quaker Chemical India Private Limited (QCIL), from its joint venture partner, Asianol Lubricants Private Limited. QCIL sells products to the steel and metalworking industries in India and has associates based in various locations around India. Quaker had been a joint venture partner in QCIL for 20 years.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and others. For nearly 100 years, Quaker has helped customers around the world achieve production efficiency, improve product quality, and lower costs through a combination of innovative technology, process knowledge, and customized services. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Quaker serves businesses worldwide with a network of dedicated and experienced professionals whose mission is to make a difference.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 11, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Quaker Chemical's stock climbed 2.91%, ending the trading session at $156.90.

Volume traded for the day: 97.10 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 69.32 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.64%; previous three-month period - up 3.78%; past twelve-month period - up 20.42%; and year-to-date - up 4.05%

After yesterday's close, Quaker Chemical's market cap was at $2.07 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 43.85.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.91%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Specialty Chemicals industry. This sector was up 1.7% at the end of the session.

