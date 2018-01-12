The FortKnoxster Team Announces Successful Early Closure of Token Sale

GIBRALTAR, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FortKnoxster https://fortknoxster.com/ offers end-to-end encrypted inbox, chat messaging, decentralized storage, calling, video conferencing, voice messages etc. - all within one web and mobile platform. FortKnoxster is built on Blockchain technology and advanced cryptographic algorithms to provide the world's most secure communications platform available.

The FortKnoxster team have successfully completed their Early-Bird Pre-Sale ahead of their upcoming ICO. The FortKnoxster Early Bird Pre-Sale began on the 15th December 2017 with a hard cap of $15m USD. Due to overwhelming interest and support from our community, the FortKnoxster Token Sale has ended, 66 days earlier than expected!

There will be no further public pre-sale, or public ICO contributions available.

Overall FortKnoxster raised around half of the contributions from larger "strategic contributors" and the remainder from smaller contributions. We have had over 2000 contributors in total.

FortKnoxster CEO Rasmus Birger Christiansen quoted, 'we have raised enough funds to further develop a successful and stable platform.'

The FortKnoxster team would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Partners, Community Managers and Network that trusted us in order to make this happen along with many other supporters and our trusted Advisors of the FortKnoxster vision.

