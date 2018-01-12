

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) updated its guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 in part to reflect the timing of certain utility-scale solar project sales. The company now expects fourth-quarter total revenue to be in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion, compared to $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion guided previously. Canadian Solar updated solar module shipment guidance to be in the range of approximately 1,720 MW to 1,820 MW, compared to 1,650 MW to 1,750 MW guided previously.



For the full year 2017, Canadian Solar now expects total solar module shipments to be in the range of approximately 6.8 GW to 6.9 GW, compared to 6.7 GW to 6.8 GW guided previously. The company now expects total revenue to be in the range of $3.33 billion to $3.37 billion, compared to $4.05 billion to $4.09 billion previously guided.



