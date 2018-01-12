The Emerging IIoT Start-up Ecosystem 2017: Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, and Sensors 4.0 are the Most Adopted Trends for Start-ups

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Emerging IIoT Start-up EcosystemInnovative Start-ups in the IIoT Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has created a new wave of transformation for manufacturers over the past decade. IIoT brings together brilliant machines, advanced analytics, and people at work. A growing number of industrial facilities are exploring the power of IIoT to optimize their business performance. In a highly competitive global marketplace, industrial organizations seek digital intelligence to manage hundreds of thousands of assets in an enterprise to address the critical demands of manufacturers. Not surprisingly, the IIoT's potential payoff is enormous.

Key Questions this will Answer

Which start-ups are disrupting the industrial manufacturing landscape?

What are the IIoT technologies and future investment avenues for start-ups in manufacturing?

How are the start-up companies broken down by IIoT companies?

What are the key criteria that potential investors should look at while investing in start-ups?

What are the key avenues in which start-ups can evolve?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Why Invest in Start-ups?

Segmentation of Start-ups

Key Domain Focus for Future Start-ups

Key Criteria for Selection of Companies

Snapshot of Shortlisted Start-ups

2. IIoTA Research Perspective

IIoT - A Research Perspective

IIoT - Emerging Themes in the Industrial Environment

IIoT - Key Attributes of a Smart Factory

Frost & Sullivan's Value Proposition in IIoT

Research scope and Objective

The Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Start-up Analysis

Start-up Analysis

OEMs' Vision

Why OEMs are Investing or Partnering with Start-ups

List of Start-up Companies for Competitive Benchmarking

Key Selection Criteria

Final List of Selected Companies - Company Score Card

Shortlisted Start-ups - By Region

Global Manufacturing Start-up Ecosystem - Regional Growth Drivers

Key Findings and Future Outlook

4. Section 1Connectivity

Actility

Sigfox

EMnify

Electric Imp

Filament

Tempered Networks

5. Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing

Carbon3D Inc

Desktop Metal

6. Augmented Reality

Daqri

Upskill

Scope AR

7. Industrial Robotics

Rethink Robotics

Seegrid

Clearpath Robotics

8. Universal Platforms

Section 5Universal Platforms

Azeti

Relayr

9. Edge Computing

Nebbiolo Technologies

MachineShop

FogHorn Systems

10. Applied Sensor Networks

Samsara

Tachyus

Eigen Innovations

Spacetime Insight

11. Advanced Analytics

MAANA

Sight Machine

Uptake

Falkonry

12. IIoT Cybersecurity

Mocana

Claroty

13. Connected Objects/Drones

CyPhy

14. Case Studies

Case Study - Recent Investments in/Acquisitions of Start-ups: GE Takes Over Bit Stew Systems

15. Growth Opportunity Analysis

5 Major Growth Opportunities in the Industrial Manufacturing

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

16. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ghd93v/the_emerging_iiot?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716