The Emerging IIoT Start-up Ecosystem 2017: Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, and Sensors 4.0 are the Most Adopted Trends for Start-ups

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Emerging IIoT Start-up EcosystemInnovative Start-ups in the IIoT Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has created a new wave of transformation for manufacturers over the past decade. IIoT brings together brilliant machines, advanced analytics, and people at work. A growing number of industrial facilities are exploring the power of IIoT to optimize their business performance. In a highly competitive global marketplace, industrial organizations seek digital intelligence to manage hundreds of thousands of assets in an enterprise to address the critical demands of manufacturers. Not surprisingly, the IIoT's potential payoff is enormous.
Key Questions this will Answer
- Which start-ups are disrupting the industrial manufacturing landscape?
- What are the IIoT technologies and future investment avenues for start-ups in manufacturing?
- How are the start-up companies broken down by IIoT companies?
- What are the key criteria that potential investors should look at while investing in start-ups?
- What are the key avenues in which start-ups can evolve?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Why Invest in Start-ups?
- Segmentation of Start-ups
- Key Domain Focus for Future Start-ups
- Key Criteria for Selection of Companies
- Snapshot of Shortlisted Start-ups
2. IIoTA Research Perspective
- IIoT - A Research Perspective
- IIoT - Emerging Themes in the Industrial Environment
- IIoT - Key Attributes of a Smart Factory
- Frost & Sullivan's Value Proposition in IIoT
- Research scope and Objective
- The Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Start-up Analysis
- Start-up Analysis
- OEMs' Vision
- Why OEMs are Investing or Partnering with Start-ups
- List of Start-up Companies for Competitive Benchmarking
- Key Selection Criteria
- Final List of Selected Companies - Company Score Card
- Shortlisted Start-ups - By Region
- Global Manufacturing Start-up Ecosystem - Regional Growth Drivers
- Key Findings and Future Outlook
4. Section 1Connectivity
- Actility
- Sigfox
- EMnify
- Electric Imp
- Filament
- Tempered Networks
5. Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing
- Carbon3D Inc
- Desktop Metal
6. Augmented Reality
- Daqri
- Upskill
- Scope AR
7. Industrial Robotics
- Rethink Robotics
- Seegrid
- Clearpath Robotics
8. Universal Platforms
- Section 5Universal Platforms
- Azeti
- Relayr
9. Edge Computing
- Nebbiolo Technologies
- MachineShop
- FogHorn Systems
10. Applied Sensor Networks
- Samsara
- Tachyus
- Eigen Innovations
- Spacetime Insight
11. Advanced Analytics
- MAANA
- Sight Machine
- Uptake
- Falkonry
12. IIoT Cybersecurity
- Mocana
- Claroty
13. Connected Objects/Drones
- CyPhy
14. Case Studies
- Case Study - Recent Investments in/Acquisitions of Start-ups: GE Takes Over Bit Stew Systems
15. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities in the Industrial Manufacturing
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
16. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ghd93v/the_emerging_iiot?w=5
