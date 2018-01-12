Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Winnebago's Revenue Soared 83.5%; Earnings Surged 53%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) ("Winnebago"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WGO. Winnebago reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating results on December 20, 2017. The leading recreation vehicle manufacturer outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations.Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Winnebago's revenues for the quarter ended November 25, 2017, soared 83.5% to $450.0 million compared to $245.3 million for Q1 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $384.3 million.

During Q1 FY18, Winnebago "s gross profit was $62.8 million, reflecting an increase of 117.6% compared to $28.9 million for Q1 FY17. The Company's gross profit margin increased 220 basis points in the reported quarter, driven by the continuation of accelerated growth in the Towable segment. For Q1 FY18, amortization expenses of $2.1 million were recorded related to the definite-lived intangible assets acquired, or $0.04 per diluted share, net of tax.

For Q1 FY18, Winnebago's operating income totaled $31.2 million, representing an improvement of 69.4% compared to $18.4 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $35.4 million for the reported quarter compared to $14.7 million in the year earlier quarter, representing an increase of 141.2%.

Winnebago's Q1 FY18 net income surged 53% to $18.0 million compared to $11.7 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's earnings per diluted share were $0.57, up 36% compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.42 in the year ago same period. Winnebago's earnings surpassed Wall Street's estimates of $0.50 per share.

Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, Winnebago's revenues for the Motorized segment were $190.4 million, down 2.4% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million in the reported quarter, down 71.6% from the prior year's same quarter. The Motorized segment's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 400 basis points, driven by investments related to start-up of new lines and increased operational and direct materials costs.

For Q1 FY18, Winnebago's revenues for the Towable segment were $259.7 million, up $209.5 million over the prior year's same quarter, driven by the addition of $195.4 million in revenue from the Grand Design RV acquisition and continued strong organic growth in Winnebago-branded Towable products, which grew more than 50% on a y-o-y basis. The Towable segment's adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million in the reported quarter, up $28.7 million compared to the year ago same period. The segment's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 530 basis points, driven by higher volumes and a favorable product mix, including the annualization of Grand Design RV within this segment.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of November 25, 2017, Winnebago had total outstanding debt of $270.8 million and working capital of $156.9 million. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio declined to 59.3% from 62.2% as of August 26, 2017, and the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA improved to 1.4x as of the end of the reported quarter compared to 1.7x as of August 26, 2017. Winnebago's cash flow from operations was $29.5 million in Q1 FY18, reflecting an increase of $29.6 million from Q1 FY17.

On December 08, 2017, Winnebago announced a successful repricing of a $260 million Term Loan B facility, at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 3.5%, to replace the previous facility that carried an interest rate of LIBOR plus 4.5%.

On December 13, 2017, Winnebago's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on January 24, 2018, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 11, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Winnebago Industries' stock rose 1.60%, ending the trading session at $57.00.

Volume traded for the day: 677.05 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 592.21 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.43%; previous three-month period - up 32.56%; past twelve-month period - up 74.58%; and year-to-date - up 2.52%

After yesterday's close, Winnebago Industries' market cap was at $1.80 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.31.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.70%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Recreational Vehicles industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors