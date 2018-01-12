Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: SMART Global's Q1 Results Outperformed Expectations

Stock Monitor: SemiLEDs Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

SMART Global reported total net sales of $265.41 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $159.34 million recorded in Q1 FY17. The Company's total net sales numbers also topped market forecasts of $255.00 million. SMART Global's Brazil DRAM segment's net sales grew to $51.96 million in Q1 FY18 from $19.33 million in Q1 FY17, while the Brazil Mobile Memory segment's net sales also surged to $105.89 million in Q1 FY18 from $56.21 million in the prior year's same quarter. Furthermore, the Company's Specialty Memory segment's net sales were $107.56 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $83.81 million in Q1 FY17.

The integrated circuits chipmaker's GAAP net income came in at $21.01 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for Q1 FY18 compared to a net loss of $3.21 million, or $0.23 loss per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. Meanwhile, the Company's non-GAAP net income increased to $23.83 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in Q1 FY18 from $0.53 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report a non-GAAP net income of $0.92 per diluted share.

Operating Metrics

The Company spent $207.57 million on cost of sales in Q1 FY18, up from $129.63 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. During Q1 FY18, the Company's non-GAAP gross profit rose to $58.05 million, or 21.9% of total net sales, in Q1 FY18 from $29.84 million, or 18.7% of total of total net sales, in Q1 FY17. SMART Global's research and development (R&D) expenses were $8.55 million for the reported quarter compared to $9.70 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) stood at $17.82 million in Q1 FY18 versus $15.41 million in Q1 FY17. Moreover, the Company spent $26.37 million as total operating expenses in Q1 FY18 compared to $26.09 million in Q1 FY17.

In the reported quarter, SMART Global's non-GAAP operating profit surged to $34.64 million from $7.69 million in the year ago corresponding quarter. The Company's non-GAAP operating margin stood at 13.1% in Q1 FY18 versus 4.8% in Q1 FY17. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $36.93 million Q1 FY18, rising from $14.75 million in Q1 FY17.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the quarter ended November 24, 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $14.26 million compared to $17.02 million in Q1 FY17. As on November 24, 2017, the Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $23.50 million compared to a balance of $22.44 million as on August 25, 2017. The Company reported a long-term debt of $148.25 million in its books of accounts as on November 24, 2017, while it had a long-term debt amounting to $154.45 million as on August 25, 2017.

Earnings Outlook

In its guidance for Q2 FY18, SMART Global expects revenues to be between $280 million and $300 million. The Company's gross margin is forecasted to be in the range of 21% to 23% for the quarter ending February 23, 2018. Furthermore, non-GAAP earnings per share is anticipated to be in the band of $1.30 to $1.36 for the upcoming quarter.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 11, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, SMART Global Holdings' stock was slightly up 0.79%, ending the trading session at $34.55.

Volume traded for the day: 367.66 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 23.00%; previous six-month period - up 122.90%; and year-to-date - up 2.52%

After yesterday's close, SMART Global Holdings' market cap was at $729.00 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 62.93.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor- Memory Chips industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

