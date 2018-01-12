Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Sears Holdings Raises $100 Million and Plans to Raise Additional $200 Million

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Sears Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLD). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SHLD as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 10, 2018, the Company announced that it has raised $100 million via fresh debt and is exploring options to raise additional $200 million from other sources. The Company is also considering further cost cutting measures to save $200 million on a yearly basis. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Sharing his views on the matter, Edward S. Lampert, Chairman and CEO of Sears Holdings, said:

"We made significant progress in 2017 through our efforts to reset our cost base and enhance our liquidity, as well as our recently announced agreement with the PBGC to pre-fund our contributions to our pension plan for the next two years. The initiatives we have announced today build on those achievements and make clear our determination to remain a viable competitor in the challenging retail environment. The financial transactions we are pursuing, and incremental cost actions are designed to accelerate our return to profitability and enable Sears Holdings to increase our investment in the most promising opportunities in our enterprise, including our Shop Your Way network and our Sears Home Services business."

The Financial Plan

Sears Holdings has managed to change the terms of its second lien notes, which are maturing October 15, 2018. It has managed to change the advance rate for inventory from 65% to 75%. The amended terms also push the collateral coverage test to start from Q2 2018. The Company had also made similar changes to the second lien credit agreement.

The Company has managed to raise $100 million via fresh financing and plans to raise additional $200 million from other sources. The $100 million is in the form of term loan secured by ground leases and select intellectual property. Sears Holdings plans to raise additional $200 million from these same assets after getting approval from the lenders under certain circumstances

The Company has also disclosed that it is in talks with certain lenders to negotiate better terms for its existing $1 billion of debt. These measures will allow Sears Holdings to have a better financial position by deferring cash payment of interest and extending the maturity dates of its debt.

Apart from this, the Company is planning to raise another $607 million of secured loans against its 138 properties. These 138 properties are valued approximately $985 million.

These measures are sure to increase the financial liquidity of the Company which will help in improving operations and thereby pave the way for the Company's return to profitability. The liquidity is essential for the Company to continue its operations given that many of Sears Holdings' vendors and business partners have resorted to charging cash for services provided or have threatened to take action against the Company.

If these efforts are not fruitful, Sears Holdings' Board is willing to "consider all other options to maximize the value of its assets".

Rationale

The Company is committed to return to profitability in FY18. To this end, the Company has planned incremental actions to become a more agile and competitive retailer. The Company is also planning to save another $200 million annually through cost-cuttings which are not related to store closures to help reach its aim.

The above cost savings efforts are in addition to Sears Holdings' efforts to return to profitability. On January 05, 2018, the Company had announced the closing of nearly underperforming 100 stores across US by April 2018. Although the closing of the store will have a negative impact on the sales of the Company, the decision will help Sears Holdings return to profitability as these stores had an average gross margin rate approximately 400 basis points lower than its other stores. The excess inventory and assets from these stores will also help the Company to raise cash via liquidation.

In the meanwhile, Sears Holdings plans to monitor the productivity of its Kmart and Sears stores closely so that its business model matches the current market scenario. It also plans to explore strategic options for its real estate portfolio as well as Kenmore® and DieHard® brands and its Sears Home Services and Sears Auto Centers businesses to raise funds from monetization of these assets.

Financial Update

The Company had reported that the sales during the peak holiday months of November 2017 and December 2017 fell by 16% to 17%, adding to its already dismal sales performance and last few quarters. Sears Holdings attributed the decline in sales to the reduction in pharmacy outlets within its stores as well as the reduction in the sales from its electronics business.

However, the silver lining is that the net loss is slowly reducing when compared to the losses of the Company in FY16. The Company's adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2017 is expected to be from (-) $70 million to (-) $10 million as compared to (-) $61 million reported for Q4 2016. Also, the net loss for Q4 2017 to Sears Holdings' shareholders is expected to be from $320 million to $200 million compared to the net loss of $607 million reported for Q4 2016. These losses do not include costs related to severance pay to employees, store closings and impairment charges and taxes.

About Sears Holdings Corp.

Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings is a leading integrated retailer. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including Sears, Roebuck, and Co. and Kmart Corporation, and operates full-line and specialty retail stores across US. The Company also has a digital presence and offer its members rewards for shopping at Sears and Kmart as well as with other retail partners via its Shop Your Way® shopping platform.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 11, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Sears Holdings' stock marginally climbed 0.91%, ending the trading session at $3.32.

Volume traded for the day: 8.34 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.68 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Sears Holdings' market cap was at $367.59 million.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Department Stores industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

