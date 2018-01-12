Zurich - As of January 1, 2018, Antonio Gasser has joined the Swiss Startup Factory as new CMO. The experienced media and marketing specialist has successfully expanded and managed the Red Bull Media House in Switzerland since 2011. Before that, he was responsible for Swatch's global loyalty program, while at the same time producing his own radio show, tranceescape, for more than seven years on Couleur 3.

His extensive media experience and the current shift that is taking place in the industry inspired him to co-found Swiss Startup Media GmbH (an affiliate of the Swiss Startup Group) and come on- board as CEO on November 1, 2017. After the successful launch of this new media company with a focus on innovative media production and ...

