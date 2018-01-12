Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: CarMax's Revenue Grew 11%; EPS Surged 12.5%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KMX. The Company posted its financial results on December 21, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018. The Company's revenue and EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended November 30, 2017, CarMax's revenues increased 11% to $4.11 billion from $3.70 billion in Q3 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit increased 7.2% to $539.19 million from $503.14 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 50 basis points to 13.1% of revenue from 13.6% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) income increased 15.1% to $102.8 million from $89.4 million in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, CarMax's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 2.5% to $225.20 million from $219.66 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 40 basis points to 5.5% of revenue from 5.9% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, CarMax's net income increased 8.9% to $148.84 million on a y-o-y basis from $136.65 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 12.5% to $0.81 on a y-o-y basis from $0.72 in Q3 FY17, and was in-line with analysts' expectations of $0.81.

Segment Details

Used Vehicle - During Q3 FY18, the Company's Used Vehicle segment's revenue increased 10.8% to $3.43 billion from $3.09 billion in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 7.9% to $364.3 million from $337.8 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the segment's comparable store used vehicle sales growth was 5.3% compared to 2.5% in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's used vehicles' average selling price increased 2.5% to $20,008 from $19,520 in Q3 FY17.

Wholesale Vehicle - During Q3 FY18, the Company's Wholesale Vehicle segment's revenue increased 13.2% to $552.8 million from $488.4 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 13.1% to $93.6 million from $82.8 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's wholesale vehicles' average selling price increased 3.2% to $5,268 from $5,103 in Q3 FY17.

Balance Sheet

As on November 30, 2017, CarMax's cash and cash equivalents decreased 31.6% to $26.29 million from $38.42 million as on February 28, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, excluding current portion, increased 9.5% to $1.04 billion from $952.56 million in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable decreased 37.1% to $95.84 million from $152.39 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, CarMax's accounts payable increased 5% to $519.98 million from $494.99 million in Q4 FY17.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's cash provided by operating activities was negative $193.12 million compared to negative $336.05 million in the same period of last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 11, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, CarMax's stock climbed 2.29%, ending the trading session at $71.91.

Volume traded for the day: 1.93 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.80%; previous six-month period - up 10.58%; past twelve-month period - up 7.50%; and year-to-date - up 12.13%

After yesterday's close, CarMax's market cap was at $12.60 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.27.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Auto Dealerships industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

