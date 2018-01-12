Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Avadel Pharma's FT 218 For Treatment Of Narcolepsy

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Avadel Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: AVDL). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AVDL as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 10, 2018, the Company, an Irish specialty pharmaceutical organization that develops differentiated pharmaceutical products using its proprietary Micropump® technology, declared that its product FT 218 has been granted the Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Narcolepsy. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

This development was well accepted by investors as share price rose by 8% pre-market on light volume.

About Narcolepsy

Narcolepsy is a chronic brain disorder that affects the brain's ability to control sleep-wake cycles. One of the most prominent symptoms of Narcolepsy is Excessive Daytime Sickness (EDS), which is sudden, irresistible stints of sleep that can occur at any time. These sleep attacks can last a few seconds to several minutes.

Moreover, people with Narcolepsy may have other symptoms like sudden muscle weakness while awake that makes a person go limp or unable to move (i.e. cataplexy), vivid dream-like images or hallucinations, and total paralysis just before falling asleep or just after waking up (i.e. sleep paralysis).

Narcolepsy significantly affects daily activities as people may fall asleep even when they are in the middle of an activity such as driving, eating, or talking. If this condition is not treated timely, it could interfere with psychological, social, and cognitive function development and can inhibit academic, work, and social activities.

About REST-ON Phase-III Clinical Trial

FT 218 is a once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate, which leverages Avadel Pharma's proprietary Micropump® technology. REST-ON is a double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase-3 study, which intends to evaluate the efficacy and safety of FT 218 for extended-release oral suspension for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from Narcolepsy.

The study has enrolled 264 patients so far and is still recruiting. The primary outcome measures for the REST-ON study include longer maintenance wakefulness test (MWT), sleep latency, improvement in CGI sleepiness scores, and fewer cataplexy attacks as recorded by Sleep and Symptom Daily Diary. The Company intends to complete the trial by the end of 2018.

Rationale behind the Orphan Drug Designation

At present, there are limited treatment options for Narcolepsy. In 2002, the FDA approved Xyrem (i.e. sodium oxybate) oral solution for the treatment of Narcolepsy. Post that, it also approved a generic version of Xyrem, developed by Roxane Laboratories in January 2017. Recently, several serious side effects such as seizures, difficulty in breathing, coma, and even death were reported by patients who were administered Xyrem. Besides, sodium oxybate is the sodium salt of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), which has previously been used to facilitate sexual assault.

The FDA has granted FT 218 the Orphan Drug Designation on the plausible hypothesis that FT 218 may be clinically superior to Xyrem, owing to the complications associated with the dosing regimen of the previously approved product.

Mike Anderson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Avadel Pharma, stated that the receipt of the Orphan Drug Designation for FT 218 is an important development for the Company and the patients suffering from Narcolepsy. He believes FT 218 would provide significant benefit to patients and their quality of life over the existing standards of care for this condition.

Implications of the Orphan Drug Designation

The "Orphan Drug Designation' helps advance drug development for rare diseases. The FDA grants the Orphan drug status to only those drugs and biologics that are meant for the diagnosis and/or treatment of rare diseases or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the US.

Orphan Designation qualifies the sponsor of the drug for various development and commercial incentives for designated compounds and medicines, including eligibility for a seven-year period of market exclusivity in the US after approval. It also facilitates the FDA's assistance in clinical trial design and an exemption from the FDA's user fees.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 11, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Avadel Pharma's stock climbed 5.27%, ending the trading session at $9.78.

Volume traded for the day: 203.76 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.27%; and year-to-date - up 19.27%

After yesterday's close, Avadel Pharma's market cap was at $391.80 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 5.08.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Delivery industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

