Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Actuant's Diluted EPS Grew 12.5%; Revenues Advanced 8.71%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Actuant posted net sales of $288.96 million compared to $265.79 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting an increase of 8.71%. The Company's core sales (total sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency rate changes) increased 6.00% on a y-o-y basis. Actuant's sales growth was primarily backed by the robust on and off highway equipment demand and strong industrial volumes. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $269.00 million.

Actuant's gross profit was $100.91 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $93.07 million in Q1 FY17, increasing 8.43% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) amounted to $74.48 million in the reported quarter compared to $68.60 million in the year ago same period, increasing 8.57% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating profit was $14.67 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $8.47 million in Q1 FY17, advancing 73.21% on a y-o-y basis..

Actuant's net income was $5.23 million in the reported quarter compared to $4.97 million in Q1 FY17, increasing 6.29% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings per share (EPS) were $0.09 in Q1 FY18 compared to $0.08 in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, increasing 12.5% on a y-o-y basis. Adjusted earnings of the Company were $0.19 in the reported quarter compared to $0.20 in Q1 FY17, reflecting a decrease of 5.00% on a y-o-y basis. Unfavorable mix and higher warranty and other one-time costs contributed to the lower than expected margin flow. Despite these items, and a modestly higher quarterly effective income tax rate, the adjusted earnings still beat analysts' estimates of $0.18.

Segment Details

Actuant has three business segments, namely: (i) Industrial, (ii) Energy, and (iii) Engineered Solutions.

The Industrial segment reported net sales of $96.92 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $87.29 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting growth of 11.03% compared to the year ago same period. Growth was attributed to overall demand for standard industrial tools. The segment's operating income was $19.48 million in Q1 FY18, compared to $19.49 million in Q1 FY17, decreasing 0.05% on a y-o-y basis.

The Energy segment posted net sales of $75.84 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $84.65 million in Q1 FY17, decreasing 10.40 % on a y-o-y basis. The decrease was in-line with expectations due to the continuation of maintenance deferrals and scope reductions, mostly in the Asia/Pacific region. The segment's operating income was $1.22 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $3.33 million in Q1 FY17, declining 63.22% on a y-o-y basis.

The Engineered Solutions segment's net sales advanced 23.80% to $116.20 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $93.86 million in Q1 FY17. The robust sales growth was seen across virtually every end-market including heavy-duty truck, and various other off-highway categories. The segment's operating income was $6.62 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $2.83 million in Q1 FY17, surging 133.52% on a y-o-y basis. Growth came in on the back of higher volumes and cost reduction efforts.

Cash Matters

As on November 30, 2017, Actuant had cash and cash equivalents of $165.05 million compared to $176.87 million as on November 30, 2016. The Company's cash outflow from operating activities was $20.46 million in the reported quarter compared to a cash inflow of $1.46 million in Q1 FY17. On December 01, 2017, the Company completed the previously announced divesture of the Viking Seatech, an offshore mooring business to Acteon Group, and simultaneously acquired Mirage Machines from Acteon on the same day.

Outlook

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018, the Company is expecting sales to be in the range of $265.00 million to $275.00 million, and adjusted EPS to be in the band of $0.10 to $0.15. For the fiscal year 2018, Actuant is anticipating sales to be in the range of $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion, with core sales to grow by 1.00% to 3.00%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the band of $1.05 to $1.15. The Company's free cash flow is projected to be in the range of $85.00 million to $95.00 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 11, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Actuant's stock rose 2.61%, ending the trading session at $25.60.

Volume traded for the day: 296.53 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last six-month period- up 4.92%; and year-to-date - up 1.19%

After yesterday's close, Actuant's market cap was at $1.53 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.16%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

