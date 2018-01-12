Active-Investors: Wired News - Global Advertising and Public Relations Giant WPP Acquires Portuguese Creative Agency Bomtempo, Anahory & Ralha

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on WPP PLC (NYSE: WPP). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WPP as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 10, 2018, the Company announced that it has acquired Bomtempo, Anahory & Ralha - Serviços Criativos, S.A. (BAR), a Portugal based leading independent creative agency. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. The decision was taken in the wake of UK's referendum decision to leave the European Union as the Company plans to focus on business growth in Western Continental Europe. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, WPP PLC most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WPP

The Company plans to merge the operations of BAR with the operations of Ogilvy & Mather Portugal. The combined Company will be renamed BAR Ogilvy and continue its operations under the new name. The operations of BAR Ogilvy will be managed by founders of BAR - Jose Bomtempo, Diogo Anahory, and Miguel Ralha.

About BAR

Lisbon, Portugal-based BAR was founded in 2009 and is an integrated and independent creative agency with a stellar reputation. Some of its leading clients include Sagres beer (a leading local beer brand in Portugal), Millennium BCP (a leading private Portuguese bank), CUF (a Portuguese chemical corporation and part of a family-run business conglomerate), Nowo (leading telecom brand in Portugal), TAP (Airline of Portugal), and Nespresso (B2B and B2C Coffee Company of Nestlé). For FY16, the Company's consolidated unaudited revenues were €2.5 million, and it had gross assets of €2.4 million.

Rationale behind the acquisition

Following the UK's referendum decision to leave the European Union, WPP is concentrating on increasing its business in Western Continental Europe which includes four of the Group's top markets worldwide: Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. The acquisition of BAR is in line with WPP's strategy of investing in growth oriented and high margin markets and sectors. WPP already has extensive presence in Portugal and is an important part of the Group's business. WPP Companies (including associates) in Portugal have a combined revenue of approximately $60 million and has an employee strength of around 1,000 people.

About WPP PLC

London, UK-based WPP was founded in 1985 and is the world's largest communications services group. Through its operating Companies, the Group provides a comprehensive range of advertising and marketing services including advertising & media investment management, data investment management, public relations & public affairs, branding & identity, healthcare communications, digital, ecommerce and shopper marketing and specialist communications.

WPP has a global presence with over 3,000 offices across 112 countries. The Company is supported by a global team of over 200,000 people (including associates and investments). The Group has an annual billing of over $74 billion and revenues of over $19 billion. Some of the leading group companies include APP, Brand Union, Burson - Marsteller, Cohn & Wolfe, GroupM, H&O, J. Walter Thompson, KantarTNS, MediaCom, Mindshare, Ogilvy & Mather, Wavemaker, Wunderman, Xaxis, Y&R, etc.

WPP was named Holding Company of the Year at the 2017 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for the seventh year running. WPP was also named, for the sixth consecutive year, the World's Most Effective Holding Company in the 2017 Effie Effectiveness Index, which recognizes the effectiveness of marketing communications. In 2017, WPP was recognized by Warc 100 as the World's Top Holding Company (third year running).

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 11, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, WPP PLC's stock was slightly up 0.56%, ending the trading session at $90.07.

Volume traded for the day: 178.74 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, WPP PLC's market cap was at $22.43 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.78.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Paper & Paper Products industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors