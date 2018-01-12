Sensor Innovations Transforming Industry 4.0 - Smart, Connected Sensors Create Opportunities in Smart Factories

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Industry 4.0 is enabling smart factories by configuring cyber-physical (Internet-connected) systems coupled with artificial intelligence (AI) to leverage the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for seamless machine-to-machine communication, data transfer, and advanced automation of processes throughout the manufacturing value chain. The opportunity to optimally use and communicate the data collected about key equipment and processes depends on the smart sensors with inherent signal processing and data communications capabilities.

Sensors will have key growth opportunities in Industry 4.0 driven by their ability to provide enhanced detection of equipment, process, and product conditions and improved Internet-based sharing of vital information within the manufacturing facility and across the entire supply chain. Industry 4.0 enables advancements in automation, efficiency, and flexibility driven by smarter sensors. This research report provides analysis of key technology innovations and identifies key developers of sensors and related technologies for improved sensing and communications of data for more efficient, cost-effective manufacturing. The technology and innovation report pinpoints key markets, needs, opportunities, and challenges for sensors in Industry 4.0.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Sensors in Industry 4.0 - Trends and Needs

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Key Research Findings



2.0 Technology Landscape Assessment - R&D Portfolio Themes

2.1 Strategic Assessment: R&D Portfolio Analysis



3.0 Sensors Innovations Driving Industry 4.0

3.1 AMELI 4.0, Smart, Self-Powered Sensors for Machine Condition Monitoring - Bosch GmbH

3.2 RoMulus Intelligent Multi-Sensor Systems - German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)

3.3 Self-diagnosing Proximity Sensors - Honeywell International Inc.

3.4 Safety++, Wearables to Improve Safety of Energy Workers - Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

3.5 Graphene Resistance Temperature Sensor - Marquette University, Cornell University, US; Dongguk University, National Nanofab Center, South Korea

3.6 Wearable IoT Network Solution for Worker Safety - Celtic-Plus, Germany, Netas, Turkey

3.7 Wireless Sensor System for Automated Washrooms -Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS, Germany

3.8 TOMOCON - Helmholtz0Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR), Germany

3.9 Continuous Real-Time Asset Location and Condition Tracking - Cloudleaf, US



4.0 Assessment of Adoption of Sensors

4.1 Industry 4.0 Drives Demand for Smart Sensors

4.2 Sensor Data is Vital for Digital Twins

4.3 The Sensor Data Must be Effectively Managed

4.4 Need for Open Embedded Sensor Platforms

4.5 Ubiquitous Sensors in Digitized Manufacturing

4.6 Open Standards

4.7 Internet of Things and Cognitive Manufacturing

4.8 IO-Link

4.9 Achieving Electromagnetic Compatibility can be Challenging



5.0 Assessment of Strategic Alliances

5.1 SmartFactoryKL

5.2 Transferring Sensor Data to the Cloud

5.3 Smart Process Sensors 4.0

5.4 Smart NMR Sensors for Hybrid Modular Plants

5.5 Konux Garners $16 million in Series A Funding

5.6 LoRa Alliance

5.7 Ultrasonic Sensors for Collaborative Robots

5.8 Machine Tool 4.0



6.0 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Viewpoint

6.1 Key Growth Opportunities for Sensors 4.0

6.2 Strategic Approaches for Driving Adoption of Sensors 4.0



7.0 Key Contacts



