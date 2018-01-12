The "4th Anti-Counterfeiting Pharma Conference 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With sales ranging from 150 billion to 200 billion (US$163 billion to $217 billion) per year, according to industry estimates, counterfeit pharmaceuticals are the most lucrative sector of the global trade in illegally copied goods.

Now in its 4th year, this conference will examine how to secure your brand and build a veritable future. Over the two days, we will provide you with current essential information on the key issues surrounding this area and an update on recent technological developments.

Key Topics include:

Anti-counterfeiting The current picture, mega trends and market drivers.

Developing the right serialisation strategy.

Strengthening the brand protection.

Creating the best strategy to combat anti-counterfeiting.

Getting ready for medicines verification in Europe where do we stand and what needs to be done.

Is it time for the industry to work collectively wholesalers, distributors, solution providers?

Fake medicines-myths and realities.

What is the problem and what can be done?

Global regulatory perspective including EU and US.

Parallel trade and counterfeit pharmaceuticals.

Initiatives to protect patient's health.



