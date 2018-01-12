Edison Issues Update on NetScientific (NSCI)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / In January Glycotest announced that it had completed a 149-person Chinese retrospective study of its test for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). It demonstrated 93% sensitivity at 92% specificity, which is superior to the commonly used alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) test. Additionally, ProAxsis announced continued commercial progress with the CE mark of a ProteaseTag research kit for a new enzyme, plasmin, which may have utility in inflammatory conditions of the lung.

We have increased our valuation of NetScientific (LSE: NSCI) to £70.5m or 102p per share, from £62.1m or 90p per share. This is due to the increase in probability of success for Glycotest to 20% from 10%, resulting in an increase in the value of NetScientific's share to £19.0m from £10.6m. We expect to update our valuation with the closing of financings for the individual companies, expected in 2018.

