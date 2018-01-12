Active-Investors: Wired News - BP Awards Jacobs Engineering Phase-2 of the Khazzan Tight Gas Project

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) ("Jacobs"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=JEC as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 10, 2018, the Company, one of the world's largest and most diverse providers of technical, professional, and construction services, declared that British multinational oil and gas Company BP has selected it for providing engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services for the Phase-2 of the Khazzan Project in the Sultanate of Oman. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Terms and Conditions of the Contract

BP and Jacobs have entered into a three-year contract, as per which, Jacobs will continue to deliver engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the Khazzan project, including the ongoing expansion of the gas gathering system, well site facilities, and export pipelines.

The Massive Khazzan Tight Gas Project

The Khazzan tight gas project is known to be one of the largest tight gas projects in the Middle-East. The Phase-1 of the project is projected to generate about seven trillion standard cubic feet of gas, deliver plateau production of one billion standard cubic feet of gas per day and 25,000 barrels of gas condensate per day.

Jacobs was also Part of the Phase-1 of the Project

Jacobs was also involved in the Phase-1 of the Khazzan tight gas project. In March 2014, BP awarded Jacobs the contract for EPCM services for the process and infrastructure related work on the Khazzan Greenfield project in Oman. For this significant project, Jacobs leveraged its global integrated delivery model, utilized knowledge from a diverse group of employees as well as its local construction suppliers. In fact, Phase-1 of the BP Khazzan Project reached a significant milestone when it achieved its first gas ahead of schedule in September 2017.

Vinayak Pai, the President at Jacobs Petroleum and Chemicals, stated that his team looks forward to extending its relationship with BP through the next development phase of this world-scale gas project. He believes that once the project is completed, the field would have the potential to produce gas for Oman for decades to come. It would thus set the stage for knowledge transfer and "Omanization'.

Jacobs' Joint Venture Selected For Melbourne's West Gate Tunnel Project

Additionally, on January 09, 2018, a consortium led by John Holland and CPB Contractors selected the joint venture, led by Jacobs Engineering Group and Aurecon, to carry out the engineering design for the $5.1 billion (AU$6.7 billion) West Gate Tunnel Project, which is now progressing after the receipt of all environmental and planning approvals. This project is located in Melbourne's inner west and is expected to become Melbourne's alternative to the West Gate Bridge.

The design comprises two new three-lane tunnels, the widening of the West Gate Freeway from 8 to 12 lanes, 14 kilometers of new and upgraded cycling and walking paths - including a 2.5 kilometer raised veloway for cyclists - and nine hectares of open space and wetlands.

Jacobs to Hold First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on February 07, 2018

The Company also announced on January 09, 2018, that it intends to announce its first quarter 2018 earnings results before market open on February 07, 2018. Besides, it also plans to host a conference call at 10 A.M. ET, wherein the management will make a brief presentation about the Company's results and operating trends.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 11, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Jacobs Engineering Group's stock rose 2.49%, ending the trading session at $69.50.

Volume traded for the day: 1.24 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 767.57 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.64%; previous three-month period - up 19.81%; past twelve-month period - up 21.27%; and year-to-date - up 5.37%

After yesterday's close, Jacobs Engineering Group's market cap was at $8.33 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.72.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Technical Services industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

