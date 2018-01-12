Global Transportation Low Power Wide Area Network Market 2018: Revenues will Increase by 540% over the Next Five Years to Reach $11.8 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Transportation LPWA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the Internet of Things (IoT) opportunities provided by Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networking for the multi-trillion-dollar transportation industry. LPWA technologies such as Sigfox, LoRa, LTE-M and NB-IoT are providing transportation markets with low cost multi-kilometer ubiquitous cloud connectivity. These LPWA technologies and their ecosystems are rapidly reshaping low power outdoor sensing and control networks.



LTE-M and LoRa provide unique advantages for transportation IoT by enabling ultra-low power consumption for mobile vehicle sensors. NB-IoT is most suited to fixed wireless sensing such as parking management, streetlight monitoring and electric vehicle charging infrastructure monitoring.



Most LPWA technologies are targeting tracking and locating mobile assets with an accuracy of a hundred meters. For example, bicycles and rapidly expanding e-Bike offerings represents one of the largest potential LPWA markets with over 1 billion in use worldwide. Intensifying efforts to reduce dependence on gas-powered vehicles has resulted in today's billion-dollar bike sharing industry and accelerating adoption of electric vehicles.



Driven by the enormous popularity and brand awareness of Tesla's vehicles, self-driving electric cars and trucks that travel hundreds of miles on a single charge has transformed the auto industry. At the same time, smart city initiatives are appearing worldwide for energy efficiency, pollution abatement and streamlined resident services such as streetlight monitoring, parking availability, traffic signal optimization, electronic tolling and monitoring of bridges, dams, canals and tunnels.



Transportation LPWA revenues will increase by 540% over the next five years to reach $11.8 billion, including equipment and services. However, the opportunities vary significantly for each of the market segments.



In this report, we cover the growing LPWA market opportunities for smart city transportation systems, electric vehicle charging infrastructure as well as connected vehicles and bikes. It includes market size forecasts (2016-2022) for connected devices, annual unit shipments and breakdowns by market, application, technology, geography and equipment/services; the results from several surveys; an in-depth technology evaluation; and analysis of the value system with 100+ companies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Methodology/Scope

2. The Ecosystem

Smart Cities

Transportation Systems

Traffic Management

Electronic Tolling

Parking Management

Streetlight Monitoring

Connected Vehicles

LPWA Applications

EV Charging Infrastructure

Connected Car Aftermarket

Car/Ride Sharing

Connected Bicycles

Total Potential Market Sizing

Connected Vehicles & Bikes

Transportation Systems

TPM by Geographical Region

3. Industrial IoT Survey Results

Respondent Overview

Wireless Sensor Networks

Most Important Features

Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems

Future WSN Applications

Adoption Inhibitors

Innovation Areas

Strategic Investments

IoT Platforms Used

Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) Networks

LPWA Awareness

LPWA Applications

Product Development

LPWA Channels

Market Impact

LPWA Disruption

Future Projections

Surveyed Organizations

4. Technology Dynamics

Summary

Cellular Based LPWA Technologies

3GPP

LTE-M1

NB-IoT

Non-Cellular LPWA Technologies

Sigfox

LoRa Alliance

Weightless SIG

ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)

IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)

(Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks) Other LPWA Technologies

RPMA (Ingenu)

Qowisio

Link Labs

NB-Fi (WAVIoT)

Telematics Wireless

vMonitor (Rockwell)

LPWA Network Tests

5. Global Total Market Size Forecasts



6. Methodology

Total Connected Devices

Global Connected Devices by Market

Global Total Revenues by Market

Global Total Units, Moderate & Aggressive

Global Total Revenues by Equipment & Services

Global Total Units by Solution

Global Total Revenues by Solution

Global Total Revenues by Geography

Global Total Units by Technology

7. Transportation Systems

Total Connected Devices

Unit Shipments

Units by Solution

Revenues by Solution

Revenues by Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Unit Shipments by Technology

8. Connected Vehicles

Summary

Total Connected Devices

Unit Shipments

Revenues for Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Unit Shipments by Technology

9. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Summary

Total Connected Devices

Unit Shipments

Revenues for Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Unit Shipments by Technology

10. Connected Bicycles

Summary

Total Connected Devices

Unit Shipments

Revenues by Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Unit Shipments by Technology

11. Competitive Landscape

Components

Product Segmentation

Company Profiles

IoT Connectivity, Device Management & Integration

Product Segmentation

Profiles

Smart City IoT Systems & Platforms

Company Profiles

Connected Car Systems & Platforms

Company Profiles

Network Operators



Companies Mentioned



LPWA Components & IoT Cloud Platforms

Components:

Altair

ARM Holdings plc

ATIM

conductor

GCT Semi

IMST

Laird Technologies

Link Labs

MCS

Microchip

MultiTech

Murata

NEMEUS

ON Semiconductor

Radiocrafts

Semtech

Sequans

Sierra Wireless

Silicon Labs

STMicro-electronics

Systems

Telit Wireless Solutions

Texas Instruments

Wireless

IoT Platforms:

Actility

Axible

Carriots

Cisco

Ericsson

Gemalto

IBM

Loriot

Mesh Systems

myDevices

OrbiWise

PTC/

relayr

Stream Technologies

ThingWorx

ZTE

Connected Car/Smart City Platforms & Network Operators



Connected Vehicles/EV Charging:

Airbiquity

ADDnergie

AeroVironment

Aria Systems

Automatic Labs

AutoGrid

Bosch

ChargePoint

ClipperCreek

Car2go

CloudCar

Dash

Didi Chuxing

Ensto

EV Connect

EVgo

FleetCarma

Getaround

Garmin

Greenlots

HERE

INRIX

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (IMS)

Lyft

Magellan

Microsoft

NNG

Ola

Samsung

SAP

Tantalum Corp.

Telenav

TomTom

Uber

Vinli

WirelessCar

Xevo

Zipcar

Zubie

Smart Cities:

Adeunis RF

Civic Smart

Communi-things

Connit

EVVOS

Flashnet

Kapsch

Kerlink

Libelium

LORD MicroStrain

Sagemcom

Sensys Networks

Silver Spring Networks

SmartSensor Labs

Telensa

Trilliant

Urbiotica

Worldsensing

Network Operators:

AT&T

Bouygues

Comcast

China Mobile

China Telecom

Orange

Proximus

Qowisio

Senet

Sigfox

SK Telecom

SoftBank

Swisscom

Tata

Thinxtra

Verizon

Vodafone

