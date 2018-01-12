Global Transportation Low Power Wide Area Network Market 2018: Revenues will Increase by 540% over the Next Five Years to Reach $11.8 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Transportation LPWA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the Internet of Things (IoT) opportunities provided by Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networking for the multi-trillion-dollar transportation industry. LPWA technologies such as Sigfox, LoRa, LTE-M and NB-IoT are providing transportation markets with low cost multi-kilometer ubiquitous cloud connectivity. These LPWA technologies and their ecosystems are rapidly reshaping low power outdoor sensing and control networks.
LTE-M and LoRa provide unique advantages for transportation IoT by enabling ultra-low power consumption for mobile vehicle sensors. NB-IoT is most suited to fixed wireless sensing such as parking management, streetlight monitoring and electric vehicle charging infrastructure monitoring.
Most LPWA technologies are targeting tracking and locating mobile assets with an accuracy of a hundred meters. For example, bicycles and rapidly expanding e-Bike offerings represents one of the largest potential LPWA markets with over 1 billion in use worldwide. Intensifying efforts to reduce dependence on gas-powered vehicles has resulted in today's billion-dollar bike sharing industry and accelerating adoption of electric vehicles.
Driven by the enormous popularity and brand awareness of Tesla's vehicles, self-driving electric cars and trucks that travel hundreds of miles on a single charge has transformed the auto industry. At the same time, smart city initiatives are appearing worldwide for energy efficiency, pollution abatement and streamlined resident services such as streetlight monitoring, parking availability, traffic signal optimization, electronic tolling and monitoring of bridges, dams, canals and tunnels.
Transportation LPWA revenues will increase by 540% over the next five years to reach $11.8 billion, including equipment and services. However, the opportunities vary significantly for each of the market segments.
In this report, we cover the growing LPWA market opportunities for smart city transportation systems, electric vehicle charging infrastructure as well as connected vehicles and bikes. It includes market size forecasts (2016-2022) for connected devices, annual unit shipments and breakdowns by market, application, technology, geography and equipment/services; the results from several surveys; an in-depth technology evaluation; and analysis of the value system with 100+ companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Methodology/Scope
2. The Ecosystem
- Smart Cities
- Transportation Systems
- Traffic Management
- Electronic Tolling
- Parking Management
- Streetlight Monitoring
- Connected Vehicles
- LPWA Applications
- EV Charging Infrastructure
- Connected Car Aftermarket
- Car/Ride Sharing
- Connected Bicycles
- Total Potential Market Sizing
- Connected Vehicles & Bikes
- Transportation Systems
- TPM by Geographical Region
3. Industrial IoT Survey Results
- Respondent Overview
- Wireless Sensor Networks
- Most Important Features
- Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems
- Future WSN Applications
- Adoption Inhibitors
- Innovation Areas
- Strategic Investments
- IoT Platforms Used
- Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) Networks
- LPWA Awareness
- LPWA Applications
- Product Development
- LPWA Channels
- Market Impact
- LPWA Disruption
- Future Projections
- Surveyed Organizations
4. Technology Dynamics
- Summary
- Cellular Based LPWA Technologies
- 3GPP
- LTE-M1
- NB-IoT
- Non-Cellular LPWA Technologies
- Sigfox
- LoRa Alliance
- Weightless SIG
- ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)
- IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)
- Other LPWA Technologies
- RPMA (Ingenu)
- Qowisio
- Link Labs
- NB-Fi (WAVIoT)
- Telematics Wireless
- vMonitor (Rockwell)
- LPWA Network Tests
5. Global Total Market Size Forecasts
6. Methodology
- Total Connected Devices
- Global Connected Devices by Market
- Global Total Revenues by Market
- Global Total Units, Moderate & Aggressive
- Global Total Revenues by Equipment & Services
- Global Total Units by Solution
- Global Total Revenues by Solution
- Global Total Revenues by Geography
- Global Total Units by Technology
7. Transportation Systems
- Total Connected Devices
- Unit Shipments
- Units by Solution
- Revenues by Solution
- Revenues by Equipment & Services
- Revenues by Geography
- Unit Shipments by Technology
8. Connected Vehicles
- Summary
- Total Connected Devices
- Unit Shipments
- Revenues for Equipment & Services
- Revenues by Geography
- Unit Shipments by Technology
9. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
- Summary
- Total Connected Devices
- Unit Shipments
- Revenues for Equipment & Services
- Revenues by Geography
- Unit Shipments by Technology
10. Connected Bicycles
- Summary
- Total Connected Devices
- Unit Shipments
- Revenues by Equipment & Services
- Revenues by Geography
- Unit Shipments by Technology
11. Competitive Landscape
- Components
- Product Segmentation
- Company Profiles
- IoT Connectivity, Device Management & Integration
- Product Segmentation
- Profiles
- Smart City IoT Systems & Platforms
- Company Profiles
- Connected Car Systems & Platforms
- Company Profiles
- Network Operators
Companies Mentioned
LPWA Components & IoT Cloud Platforms
Components:
- Altair
- ARM Holdings plc
- ATIM
- conductor
- GCT Semi
- IMST
- Laird Technologies
- Link Labs
- MCS
- Microchip
- MultiTech
- Murata
- NEMEUS
- ON Semiconductor
- Radiocrafts
- Semtech
- Sequans
- Sierra Wireless
- Silicon Labs
- STMicro-electronics
- Systems
- Telit Wireless Solutions
- Texas Instruments
- Wireless
IoT Platforms:
- Actility
- Axible
- Carriots
- Cisco
- Ericsson
- Gemalto
- IBM
- Loriot
- Mesh Systems
- myDevices
- OrbiWise
- PTC/
- relayr
- Stream Technologies
- ThingWorx
- ZTE
Connected Car/Smart City Platforms & Network Operators
Connected Vehicles/EV Charging:
- Airbiquity
- ADDnergie
- AeroVironment
- Aria Systems
- Automatic Labs
- AutoGrid
- Bosch
- ChargePoint
- ClipperCreek
- Car2go
- CloudCar
- Dash
- Didi Chuxing
- Ensto
- EV Connect
- EVgo
- FleetCarma
- Getaround
- Garmin
- Greenlots
- HERE
- INRIX
- Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (IMS)
- Lyft
- Magellan
- Microsoft
- NNG
- Ola
- Samsung
- SAP
- Tantalum Corp.
- Telenav
- TomTom
- Uber
- Vinli
- WirelessCar
- Xevo
- Zipcar
- Zubie
Smart Cities:
- Adeunis RF
- Civic Smart
- Communi-things
- Connit
- EVVOS
- Flashnet
- Kapsch
- Kerlink
- Libelium
- LORD MicroStrain
- Sagemcom
- Sensys Networks
- Silver Spring Networks
- SmartSensor Labs
- Telensa
- Trilliant
- Urbiotica
- Worldsensing
Network Operators:
- AT&T
- Bouygues
- Comcast
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- Orange
- Proximus
- Qowisio
- Senet
- Sigfox
- SK Telecom
- SoftBank
- Swisscom
- Tata
- Thinxtra
- Verizon
- Vodafone
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hjt375/global?w=5
