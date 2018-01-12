Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new supply identification and profiling study on the chemical industry. A prominent inorganic fertilizers manufacturer wanted to recognize the supplier characteristics and produce a supplier selection scorecard to rank the needs of the customers. The client wanted to seek information from suppliers and set contract terms and negotiate with suppliers.

According to the supplier selection process professionals at Infiniti, "Modern innovations are forcing chemical companies to exhibit stable growth in the market."

The global chemical production is influenced by the developments in China, as the country accounts for a majority of the world's production capacity. With the recent M&A taking place in the chemical space, prominent organizations are readjusting their product portfolios to emphasize more on their core competencies and improving their product positioning strategy in the market.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to understand the supplier's strength and weaknesses and improve the supply chain visibility. The client was able to rank the suppliers and focus on high-risk suppliers while examining second-tier suppliers.

This supplier selection process solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Profile the right supplier based on their characteristics

Improve the time-to-market for the products offered

This supplier selection process solution provided predictive insights on:

Investing highly on R&D to meet the unique demands

Measuring supplier performance

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

