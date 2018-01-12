Ripple News Update
After days of backsliding, Ripple prices finally stabilized on Thursday and climbed on Friday morning. It was the first sliver of hope investors had seen in a week.
Unlike most price moves, we can trace this one back to a single announcement: Ripple's partnership with Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI), a leading provider of remittance services..
