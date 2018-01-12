Surveillance group Petards said it expected full year pre-tax profits to be above market expectations, although £1m in revenues would be deferred into 2018. Petards said 2017 would be up year on year to £15.6m. The deferral was due to delays in programmes to develop additional software functionality for eyeTrain systems. "These relate to scheduled deliveries of both software and equipment and accordingly profit before tax from trading operations will be lower than previously expected," the ...

