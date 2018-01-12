The "The Principles of Aircraft Valuations and Appraisals" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This seminar happening on the 13th of February will feature 8 speakers from some of the leading airline services companies, including:
- American Society of Appraisers
- General Aviation Manufacturers Association
- I&W Aviation
- Jet Support Services, Inc.
- The Air Law Firm
They will cover a range of topics from The Accreditation Process USPAP to Legal Issues Surrounding Aircraft Appraisals.
Agenda:
9.30 Registration
10.00 Welcome and Opening Remarks
- Louis C. Seno, ASA, Chairman Emeritus, Jet Support Services, Inc., Chicago, IL
10.10 The Accreditation Process USPAP
- Richard Berkemeier, Academic Chairperson Member, Board of Governors, American Society of Appraisers, Reston, VA
10.40 Current State of the Business Aircraft Market
- Brendan Lodge, Aircraft Acquisition Specialist, Jet Support Services, Inc., Farnborough Airport, Hampshire, UK
11.10 Networking Coffee Break
11.40 Regulatory Issues Facing Business General Aviation in the United States Europe
- Brian Davies, Managing Director, Europe, General Aviation Manufacturers Association
12.10 Overview of the Charter Fractional Markets and their Effect on Aircraft Values
- Nicholas Imrie, Director, I&W Aviation, London, UK
12.40 The Residual Effect
- Charles Rubinowicz, ASA, Product Manager, Asset Monitoring Platform, Jet Support Services, Inc., Chicago, IL
13.10 Networking Lunch Break
14.30 The Approach to Value
- James Carroll, ASA, Director, Business Development Western Europe, Jet Support Services, Inc., Farnborough Airport, Hampshire, UK
15.00 Effective Report Writing
15.30 Networking Coffee Break
16.00 Legal Issues Surrounding Aircraft Appraisals
- Aoife O'Sullivan, Partner, The Air Law Firm, London, UK
16.30 Closing Remarks
- Louis C. Seno, ASA, Chairman Emeritus, Jet Support Services, Inc., Chicago, IL
