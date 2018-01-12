The "The Principles of Aircraft Valuations and Appraisals" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar happening on the 13th of February will feature 8 speakers from some of the leading airline services companies, including:

American Society of Appraisers

General Aviation Manufacturers Association

I&W Aviation

Jet Support Services, Inc.

The Air Law Firm

They will cover a range of topics from The Accreditation Process USPAP to Legal Issues Surrounding Aircraft Appraisals.

Agenda:

9.30 Registration

10.00 Welcome and Opening Remarks

Louis C. Seno, ASA, Chairman Emeritus, Jet Support Services, Inc., Chicago, IL



10.10 The Accreditation Process USPAP

Richard Berkemeier, Academic Chairperson Member, Board of Governors, American Society of Appraisers, Reston, VA



10.40 Current State of the Business Aircraft Market

Brendan Lodge, Aircraft Acquisition Specialist, Jet Support Services, Inc., Farnborough Airport, Hampshire, UK

11.10 Networking Coffee Break

11.40 Regulatory Issues Facing Business General Aviation in the United States Europe

Brian Davies, Managing Director, Europe, General Aviation Manufacturers Association



12.10 Overview of the Charter Fractional Markets and their Effect on Aircraft Values

Nicholas Imrie, Director, I&W Aviation, London, UK



12.40 The Residual Effect

Charles Rubinowicz, ASA, Product Manager, Asset Monitoring Platform, Jet Support Services, Inc., Chicago, IL



13.10 Networking Lunch Break

14.30 The Approach to Value

James Carroll, ASA, Director, Business Development Western Europe, Jet Support Services, Inc., Farnborough Airport, Hampshire, UK



15.00 Effective Report Writing

15.30 Networking Coffee Break

16.00 Legal Issues Surrounding Aircraft Appraisals

Aoife O'Sullivan, Partner, The Air Law Firm, London, UK



16.30 Closing Remarks

Louis C. Seno, ASA, Chairman Emeritus, Jet Support Services, Inc., Chicago, IL

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v2s3tr/1_day_seminar?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005276/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Aircraft