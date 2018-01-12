Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC (SDV) Net Asset Value 12-Jan-2018 / 12:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/01/2018) of GBP60.4m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/01/2018) of GBP47.63m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 05/01/2018 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 267.95p 17,775,000 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 263.04p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 261.50p Premium / (Discount) to (2.41)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 136.64p 9,349,000 ZDP share price 137.50p Premium to NAV 0.63% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 05/01/2018 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 2.66 1p 2 DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 5 2.51 3 Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p 2.19 4 Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 2.12 12.5p 5 StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p 2.11 6 Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p 2.08 7 Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p 2.04 8 Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary 2.00 9 Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p 1.95 10 Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p 1.94 11 McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 1.92 0.1p 12 Gattaca Plc Common GBp1 1.88 13 Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1 1.84 14 Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5 1.81 15 Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p 1.70 16 Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary 1.69 17 Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5 1.69 18 Severfield Plc Ordinary 2.5p 1.68 19 Strix Group Plc GBp 1 1.68 20 Premier Asset Management Group Ltd 1.66 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5104 End of Announcement EQS News Service 645131 12-Jan-2018

