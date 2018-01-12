

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $6.15 billion, or $1.16 per share. This was higher than $5.27 billion, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $22.1 billion. This was up from $21.6 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $6.15 Bln. vs. $5.27 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $0.96 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $22.1 Bln vs. $21.6 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%



