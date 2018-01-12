sprite-preloader
Thyroid Cancer Markets Forecasts Report 2018-2028 - Focus on 21 Major Markets with Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Thyroid Cancer Forecast in 21 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Thyroid cancer is a cancer originating from follicular or parafollicular thyroid cells. It is a relatively rare cancer, but the most common of the endocrine system. The main clinical split is between differentiated and undifferentiated tumour types, with the majority being well-differentiated.

This report provides the current incident population for thyroid cancer across 21 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current incidence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight, several features of thyroid cancer patients, as well as the main symptoms and comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities of thyroid cancer include:

  • Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
  • Acromegaly
  • Diabetes
  • Multiple endocrine neoplasia syndromes
  • Sipple syndrome

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction
  2. Cause of the Disease
  3. Risk Factors & Prevention
  4. Diagnosis of the Disease
  5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity
  6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  7. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease
  8. Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers
  9. Additional Data Available on Request
  10. Top-Line Incidence for Thyroid Cancer
  11. Features of Thyroid Cancer Patients
  12. Papillary Thyroid Cancer Patients
  13. Comorbidities of Thyroid Cancer Patients
  14. Abbreviations Used in the Report
  15. Other Services & Solutions
  16. Reports & Publications
  17. Online Epidemiology Databases
  18. Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
  19. References
  20. Appendix

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


