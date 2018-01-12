Thyroid Cancer Markets Forecasts Report 2018-2028 - Focus on 21 Major Markets with Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Thyroid Cancer Forecast in 21 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thyroid cancer is a cancer originating from follicular or parafollicular thyroid cells. It is a relatively rare cancer, but the most common of the endocrine system. The main clinical split is between differentiated and undifferentiated tumour types, with the majority being well-differentiated.



This report provides the current incident population for thyroid cancer across 21 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current incidence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight, several features of thyroid cancer patients, as well as the main symptoms and comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities of thyroid cancer include:

Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

Acromegaly

Diabetes

Multiple endocrine neoplasia syndromes

Sipple syndrome



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Cause of the Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis of the Disease Variation by Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers Additional Data Available on Request Top-Line Incidence for Thyroid Cancer Features of Thyroid Cancer Patients Papillary Thyroid Cancer Patients Comorbidities of Thyroid Cancer Patients Abbreviations Used in the Report Other Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tn4wcm/thyroid_cancer?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716