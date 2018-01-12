Global Earth Moving, Construction and Mining Equipment Market 2017-2026: Promising Investments in Construction and Mining Sectors Set to Create $250 Billion Revenue Opportunities by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Earth Moving, Construction and Mining Equipment Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to research, analyse and provide forecasts for the Global Earth Moving, Excavation and Mining Equipment Market.

The study analyses key drivers and restraints, evaluates market and technology trends, and offers strategic recommendations.. The study provides a strategic overview of the market in various regions, with detailed market size forecasts from 2017 to 2030. The study also discusses the Mega Trends impacting the market.

he research also identifies and performs a scenario analysis of how different trends and factors can affect market prospects in different regions. Rapid urbanisation requires investments to improve urban infrastructure. The urbanisation trend will accelerate demand for basic construction equipment. Rapid urbanisation will lead to high demand for residential, commercial, intercity and intra-city mobility infrastructure.

he demand for basic construction equipment will continue to grow and will account for a majority of the overall demand. The development of corridors will need huge investment in infrastructure such as roads, ports, power plants and will boost global GDP.



Key Issues Addressed

Mega Trends that will Earth Moving, Excavation and Mining Equipment market in global geographies by 2026

Major technology trends like telematics, Big Data Analytics and Automatic Haulage System (AHS) and their impact on the construction and mining equipment market in various regions by 2026

Government regulations like emission norms, safety standards and import regulations that impact the construction and mining equipment market

Market size and revenue forecasts for earth moving, excavation and mining equipment in various regions by 2026

Product segments with high growth potential

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Findings

Executive Summary - Macro-to-Micro Implications

Executive Summary - Current and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Scope of the Research

Research Aims and Objectives

Research Background

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Definitions and Segmentation

Off-highway Vehicles Segmentation

Product Definition and Segmentation - Construction and Mining Equipment

Off-highway Vehicle Segmentation - Construction and Mining Equipment

4. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trend 1 - Urbanisation and Emergence of Mega and Smart Cities

1 - Urbanisation and Emergence of Mega and Smart Cities Urbanisation and Emergence of Mega and Smart Cities

Urbanisation - Impact

Mega Trend 2 - Infrastructure Programmes

2 - Infrastructure Programmes Global Transport Infrastructure Investments

Transport Mega Projects (Under Construction)

Global Energy Infrastructure Investment

Global Water Infrastructure Investment

Infrastructure Programmes - Impact

Mega Trend 3 - Rental Market Growth

3 - Rental Market Growth Global Construction Equipment Rental Market, 2015-2030

Construction Equipment Rental Market, 2015-2030

Rental Market Growth - Impact

5. Technology Trends in Global OHV Market

Technology Trends in Global OHV Market

Technology Trends in Global OHV Market

Technology Trend 1 - Rising Proliferation of Telematics in Connecting Machines

Global OHV Telematics Market Forecast

Technology Trend 2 - Autonomous Systems

Autonomous Systems - Mining

Technology Trend 3 - Big Data Analytics

Technology Trend 4 - Alternate Fuel Sources

Alternate Fuel Sources

6. Drivers and Restraints - Total Earth Moving, Excavation and Mining Equipment Market

Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Drivers Explained

Market Restraint

Market Restraints Explained

7. Forecast and Trends - Total Earth Moving, Excavation and Mining Equipment Market by Region

Global - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Global - Unit Shipment Forecast By Region

Global - Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Global - Percent Unit Shipment by Product

Global - Comparative Analysis of CAGR and Market Size

Europe - Macroeconomic View

- Macroeconomic View Europe - Market Snapshot

- Market Snapshot Europe - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast North America - Market Snapshot

- Market Snapshot North America - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Asia-Pacific - Market Snapshot

- Market Snapshot Asia-Pacific - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Africa - Market Snapshot

- Market Snapshot Africa - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Africa - Increase in Foreign Direct Investment

- Increase in Foreign Direct Investment Africa - Untapped Natural Resources

- Untapped Natural Resources Latin America - Market Snapshot

- Market Snapshot Latin America - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Latin America - Market Snapshot

- Market Snapshot Rest of World - Market Snapshot

Rest of World - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

8. Forecast and Trends - Total Earth Moving, Excavation and Mining Equipment Market by Product

Bore/Drill Rigs - Unit Shipment Forecast

Crawlers - Unit Shipment Forecast

Crushing and Processing Equipment - Unit Shipment Forecast

Dumpers/Tenders - Unit Shipment Forecast

Excavators - Unit Shipment Forecast

Finishing Equipment - Unit Shipment Forecast

Graders - Unit Shipment Forecast

Mixers - Unit Shipment Forecast

Off-Highway Tractors - Unit Shipment Forecast

Off-Highway Trucks - Unit Shipment Forecast

Other Construction Equipment - Unit Shipment Forecast

Pavers - Unit Shipment Forecast

Plate Compactors - Unit Shipment Forecast

Skid Steer Loaders - Unit Shipment Forecast

Tampers/Rammers - Unit Shipment Forecast

Loader/Backhoes - Unit Shipment Forecast

Trencher - Unit Shipment Forecast

Wheel Loaders and Dozers - Unit Shipment Forecast

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Global Opportunity - Off-highway Rental Market

Global Opportunity - Off-highway Vehicle Market

Strategic Imperatives for Success

10. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



AGCO

Atlas Copco

Autonomous Tractor Corporation (ATC)

CASEIH

CNH global

Caterpillar

Fendt

Hitachi

JCB

John Deere

Komatsu

Kubota

New Holland

Sandvik

Ventrac

Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6fnxnn/global_earth?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

