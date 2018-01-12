Global Earth Moving, Construction and Mining Equipment Market 2017-2026: Promising Investments in Construction and Mining Sectors Set to Create $250 Billion Revenue Opportunities by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Earth Moving, Construction and Mining Equipment Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of this study is to research, analyse and provide forecasts for the Global Earth Moving, Excavation and Mining Equipment Market.
The study analyses key drivers and restraints, evaluates market and technology trends, and offers strategic recommendations.. The study provides a strategic overview of the market in various regions, with detailed market size forecasts from 2017 to 2030. The study also discusses the Mega Trends impacting the market.
he research also identifies and performs a scenario analysis of how different trends and factors can affect market prospects in different regions. Rapid urbanisation requires investments to improve urban infrastructure. The urbanisation trend will accelerate demand for basic construction equipment. Rapid urbanisation will lead to high demand for residential, commercial, intercity and intra-city mobility infrastructure.
he demand for basic construction equipment will continue to grow and will account for a majority of the overall demand. The development of corridors will need huge investment in infrastructure such as roads, ports, power plants and will boost global GDP.
Key Issues Addressed
- Mega Trends that will Earth Moving, Excavation and Mining Equipment market in global geographies by 2026
- Major technology trends like telematics, Big Data Analytics and Automatic Haulage System (AHS) and their impact on the construction and mining equipment market in various regions by 2026
- Government regulations like emission norms, safety standards and import regulations that impact the construction and mining equipment market
- Market size and revenue forecasts for earth moving, excavation and mining equipment in various regions by 2026
- Product segments with high growth potential
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Key Findings
- Executive Summary - Macro-to-Micro Implications
- Executive Summary - Current and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Scope of the Research
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Research Background
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- Definitions and Segmentation
- Off-highway Vehicles Segmentation
- Product Definition and Segmentation - Construction and Mining Equipment
- Off-highway Vehicle Segmentation - Construction and Mining Equipment
4. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trend 1 - Urbanisation and Emergence of Mega and Smart Cities
- Urbanisation and Emergence of Mega and Smart Cities
- Urbanisation - Impact
- Mega Trend 2 - Infrastructure Programmes
- Global Transport Infrastructure Investments
- Transport Mega Projects (Under Construction)
- Global Energy Infrastructure Investment
- Global Water Infrastructure Investment
- Infrastructure Programmes - Impact
- Mega Trend 3 - Rental Market Growth
- Global Construction Equipment Rental Market, 2015-2030
- Construction Equipment Rental Market, 2015-2030
- Rental Market Growth - Impact
5. Technology Trends in Global OHV Market
- Technology Trends in Global OHV Market
- Technology Trends in Global OHV Market
- Technology Trend 1 - Rising Proliferation of Telematics in Connecting Machines
- Global OHV Telematics Market Forecast
- Technology Trend 2 - Autonomous Systems
- Autonomous Systems - Mining
- Technology Trend 3 - Big Data Analytics
- Technology Trend 4 - Alternate Fuel Sources
- Alternate Fuel Sources
6. Drivers and Restraints - Total Earth Moving, Excavation and Mining Equipment Market
- Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Market Drivers Explained
- Market Restraint
- Market Restraints Explained
7. Forecast and Trends - Total Earth Moving, Excavation and Mining Equipment Market by Region
- Global - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Global - Unit Shipment Forecast By Region
- Global - Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Global - Percent Unit Shipment by Product
- Global - Comparative Analysis of CAGR and Market Size
- Europe - Macroeconomic View
- Europe - Market Snapshot
- Europe - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- North America - Market Snapshot
- North America - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Asia-Pacific - Market Snapshot
- Asia-Pacific - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Africa - Market Snapshot
- Africa - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Africa - Increase in Foreign Direct Investment
- Africa - Untapped Natural Resources
- Latin America - Market Snapshot
- Latin America - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Latin America - Market Snapshot
- Rest of World - Market Snapshot
- Rest of World - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
8. Forecast and Trends - Total Earth Moving, Excavation and Mining Equipment Market by Product
- Bore/Drill Rigs - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Crawlers - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Crushing and Processing Equipment - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Dumpers/Tenders - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Excavators - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Finishing Equipment - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Graders - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Mixers - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Off-Highway Tractors - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Off-Highway Trucks - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Other Construction Equipment - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Pavers - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Plate Compactors - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Skid Steer Loaders - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Tampers/Rammers - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Loader/Backhoes - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Trencher - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Wheel Loaders and Dozers - Unit Shipment Forecast
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Global Opportunity - Off-highway Rental Market
- Global Opportunity - Off-highway Vehicle Market
- Strategic Imperatives for Success
10. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AGCO
- Atlas Copco
- Autonomous Tractor Corporation (ATC)
- CASEIH
- CNH global
- Caterpillar
- Fendt
- Hitachi
- JCB
- John Deere
- Komatsu
- Kubota
- New Holland
- Sandvik
- Ventrac
- Volvo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6fnxnn/global_earth?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716