Plant Growth Chambers Market Worth 485.6 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Plant Growth Chambers Marketby Equipment Type (Reach-in, Walk-in), Application (Short Plants, Tall Plants), End Use (Clinical, Academic), Function (Plant Growth, Environmental Optimization), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is estimated at USD 398.2 Million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 485.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for food. With the rise in population across the globe, the demand for food is also continuously increasing. This is one of the major factors that drive the growth of the Plant Growth Chambers Market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the global population is increasing by up to 160 people per minute with more than 90% of them in developing countries.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 65 market data Tables and31 Figures spread through 115 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Plant Growth Chambers Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/plant-growth-chamber-market-76029154.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The plant growth segment, by function, accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The plant growth segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The ultimate function of the plant growth chambers is to ensure healthier and appropriate growth of the plants. The right amount of heat and light maintained in the chamber ensure minimal heat radiation that results in the growth of vibrant and healthy plants.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=76029154

The clinical research segment, by end use, accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The clinical research segment, by end use, in the Plant Growth Chambers Market accounted for the largest share in 2016. Plant growth chambers designed for clinical research are utilized for several applications from agriculture to pharmaceutical industries. They are basically used for commercial purposes, wherein they provide precise controls of environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity, and light cycle, and the capability via complex programming to regulate these environmental parameters.

The short plant segment, by application, accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The short plant segment of the Plant Growth Chambers Market accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Short plants are herbs which have delicate stems and are branchless. Plant growth chambers are used to maximize the growth area of small plants by incorporating a multi-tier shelf design. The equipment has various features such as low light and uniform control of temperature.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=76029154

The European region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

The European region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The European Plant Growth Chambers Market comprises the UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Germany is estimated to dominate the European Plant Growth Chambers Market during the review period. Growth in research & development activities in Germany, such as those that include medical biotechnology and tissue culture for the production of pharmaceuticals, have been prominently driving the growth of the German Plant Growth Chambers Market over the past few years.

This report includes a study of various plant growth chambers, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Thermo Fisher (US), Conviron (Canada), CARON (US), Percival Scientific (US), and BINDER (Germany).

Browse related reports:

Food Waste Management Market by Waste Type (Cereals, Dairy Products), Application (Animal Feed, Fertilizers), End user (Primary Food Producers, Food Manufacturers), Process (Aerobic Digestion, Anaerobic Digestion), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-waste-management-market-203314018.html

Food Automation Market by Type (Motor Controls, Discrete controllers & visualization, rotary & linear products), Function (Palletizing, Sorting & Grading, Picking & Placing, Processing), Application (Dairy, Bakery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-automation-market-139605719.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/agriculture-industry

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets