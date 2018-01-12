Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation study on the banking industry. A distinguished banking services provider wanted to gain a deeper understanding of their customer's preferences, needs, and better aid their target customers. The client wanted to find the key differentiators that put the customers into specific groups and segregate the customers based on their psychography, geography, and behaviors.

According to the customer segmentation experts at Quantzig, "A consistent customer segmentation solution can help businesses choose what data to gather and efficiently collect data from sources."

With the decreasing profitability of banks globally, banking industry companies are looking for promising solutions to meet regulatory compliance and accomplish reputation risks. Even in times of uncertainty, the banks are taking necessary measures to improve their businesses and expand financial performance. Organizations are also using customer segmentation solutions to address the challenges and offer reliable solutions to the customers.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the banking services provider to segregate customers into measurable segments based on their behavior and needs and stay ahead of the competitors and their service offerings. The client was able to determine the profit potential of the individual segment by scrutinizing its revenue and cost impact.

This customer segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the potential customer segments

Allocate resources to target individual customers

This customer segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Gaining a value-based segmentation regarding the revenue

Determining the most and the least profitable segment

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

