The solar kits will be installed in rural areas with no connection to the country's power grid.

The Subsecretary of Renewable Energy of the Ministry of Energy and Mining of Argentina has launched a tender for the supply of solar PV kits to 120,000 rural households within the frame of the PERMER project.

The supply includes the acquisition of both low-power solar home kits and rechargeable solar lamps, and the operation of the facilities for a period of three years, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...