

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed U.S. retail sales rose in line with economist estimates in the month of December.



The Commerce Department said retail sales increased by 0.4 percent in December after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in November.



Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.8 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding auto sales, retail sales still rose by 0.4 percent in December after jumping by 1.3 percent in November. The increase in ex-auto sales also matched estimates.



