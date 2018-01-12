User & Entity Behavioral Analytics in Incident Detection & Response 2017: Machine Learning and AI for Rapid Deployment in Incident Response Threat Detection and Mitigation

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "User & Entity Behavioral Analytics in Incident Detection & Response, 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is about User and Entity Behavioral Analytics (UEBA) platforms used in the Incident Detection and Response (IDR) lifecycle and machine learning in various procedures in cybersecurity technologies.

UEBA platforms apply algorithms over unstructured data sets to locate anomalies. By using a algorithm-based approach, UEBA is not limited to what can be learned from signatures or from techniques that require packet parsing. Divorced from signatures and packets, UEBA platforms are positioned to detect threats not possible in traditional cyber defense tools.

UEBA platforms are deployed (typically) as plug-ins to network ingress/egress points and do not require agents or sensors (although additional visibility and endpoint management with the deployments of agents could be gained).If a UEBA platform is trusted, it can reduce agent management, and more importantly, reduce the number of alerts facing SOC analysts.



Key Questions this will Answer

What is the role of UEBA and machine learning in the Incident Detection & Response (IDR) lifecycle?

How does UEBA uncover threats that are undetectable in signature-based platforms?

How algorithms applied to unstructured data are used to augment other cybersecurity platforms?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. External Challenges - Drivers and Restraints: UEBA Market

4. Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

5. Vendor Analysis of UEBA Platforms in IDR

6. UEBA and Machine Learning in Cybersecurity Platforms

7. The Last Word

8. Vendor Participation Slides

9. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Antigena

Arctic Wolf Networks

Aruba

Awake Security

Darktrace

Darktrace Enterprise

Exabeam

Immune System

Lacework

Lastline

Lifecycle Management

LogRhythm Threat

Lumeta

SecBI

ThetaRay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l9hn83/user_and_entity?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716