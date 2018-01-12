Critical power control components developer and manufacturer XP Power had a "good finish" to its trading year ended 31 December, as strong order intake drove robust revenue growth. Order intake in the three months to the end of December came to £46.8m, a 24% year-on-year increase that boosted annual order intake 38% to £184.3m on a constant currency basis. Fourth quarter revenue came in 16% ahead of the same period a year earlier at £43.2m, bringing total yearly revenue to £167m, a 29% ...

