African-focussed natural resource investor Armadale Capital has agreed to sell its interest in the Mpokoto gold project in the Democratic Republic of Congo for a total of $0.56m and a 1.5% royalty on all gold produced. The was agreement, which is expected to be finalised before the end of March, is between Armadale and Weghsteen Capital Advice, which is acting on behalf of Radismore, a fully funded group committed to starting gold production at Mpokoto by 2020. The total cash consideration will ...

