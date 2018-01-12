Former Uber employees have confirmed the company routinely used a software system called Ripley to lock computers from tax investigators between 2015 and 2016. The software, named after Sigourney Weaver's character in the Alien franchise, would lock down computers to prevent the police or anyone outside the company from accessing data. It was developed as the "unexpected visitor protocol" after a police raid in Brussels seized the company's financial, payments and worker documents. The three ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...