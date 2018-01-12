Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest inventory management study on the pharmaceutical industry. A renowned client in the pharmaceutical industry wanted to leverage the use of relevant technologies to gain better visibility into the supply chain system. The client wanted to keep track of their inventory and balance the risks related to inventory surpluses and shortages.

According to the inventory management experts at Quantzig, "The optimistic influence of drugs on global health, economic productivity, and prosperity is convincing manufacturers to invest highly in R&D to further transform the treatment process."

The pharmaceutical industry is accountable for the development, marketing, and production of medications to meet the growing needs of the target customers. With the rising concerns relating to healthcare treatments, the pharmaceutical industry has seen a promising growth of one trillion US dollars in 2014. The industry is anticipated to witness substantial growth, owing to an aging population, unhealthy eating habits, and changing lifestyles.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to efficiently keep track of their stocks manually and regulate points and quantities. The client was able to segment the products based on customer demands fluctuating from high-value, moderate-value, and low-value. Also, the client was able to cut-down the cost of inventory while increasing supply chain effectiveness in a timely manner.

This inventory management solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Analyze the customer behavior

Gain insights into the buying patterns

This inventory management solution provided predictive insights on:

Establishing a better relationship and collaboration with the suppliers

Analyzing trends in sales and supply chains

