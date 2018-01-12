Transfer Case Market, 2022 - Growing Demand for Lightweight Transfer Cases & Increasing Sales of HEVs & PHEVs

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Transfer Case Market by Drive Type (Chain, Gear Driven), Shift Type (Electronic, Manual), Type, Off-Highway (Construction Equipment, Farm Tractor), Ice & Hybrid Vehicle (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, HEV, PHEV) & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transfer case market is estimated to grow from USD 9.79 Billion in 2017 to USD 20.33 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the transfer case market are the increasing demand for safety and traction in extreme weather or surface conditions and need for easy maneuverability. A steady increase in the use of AWD and 4WD in SUVs and premium sedans has fuelled the growth of the transfer case market. Other growth drivers include the increasing sales of hybrid electric vehicles owing to the improving infrastructure.

The PHEV segment is estimated to be the fastest growing transfer case market, by hybrid vehicle type. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest transfer case market for HEVs and PHEVs. Strict emission norms, rapid development of charging infrastructure, and government incentives have helped to increase the sales of HEVs and PHEVs in the region.



The sales of HEVs and PHEVs in Asia Pacific increased by 19% and 36%, respectively from 2015 to 2016. Several OEMs are using a transfer case in HEV and PHEV vehicle segments to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Various governments have also taken initiatives to increase the sales of HEVs and PHEVs. For instance, the French government announced subsidies on the purchase of PHEV and HEV vehicles. Thus, the transfer case market for PHEVs and HEVs is expected to grow considerably.

The chain driven transfer case is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the transfer case market. Chain driven transfer cases have replaced gear driven transfer cases as they are lighter in weight and offer quiet operation and smooth transmission. However, gear driven transfer cases are used in construction equipment, farm tractors, and on-road heavy commercial vehicles such as garbage truck and military trucks.

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the market are BorgWarner (US), Magna (Canada), GKN (UK), ZF (Germany), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Dana (US), American Axle & Manufacturing (US), JTEKT (Japan), Schaeffler (Germany), and Meritor (US).

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Transfer Case Market

4.2 Transfer Case Market By On- & Off-Highway Ice Vehicles & Hybrid Vehicles

4.3 Transfer Case Market, By 4Wd Type

4.4 Transfer Case Market, By Drive Type

4.5 Transfer Case Market, By Shift Type

4.6 Transfer Case Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle Type

4.7 Transfer Case Market for Hev & Phev

4.8 Transfer Case Market, By Vehicle Type

4.9 Transfer Case Market Share, By Region

4.10 Transfer Case: Supplier Analysis

4.10.1 Key Suppliers & Clients in America

4.10.2 Key Suppliers & Clients in Europe

4.10.3 Key Suppliers & Clients in Asia Pacific



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Sales of Suv And Premium Sedans to Fuel the Market Demand for Transfer Cases

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Safety, Traction in Extreme Weather/Surface Conditions, And Towing Capabilities for Suvs/Light Trucks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight Transfer Cases

5.2.3.2 Increasing Sales of Hevs & Phevs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Adoption & Maintenance Cost of Vehicles Equipped With Awd

5.2.4.2 High Power Loss By the Application of Transfer Cases

5.3 Macro Indicators Analysis

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Macro Indicators Influencing the Hybrid System Market for Top 3 Countries



6 Transfer Case Market, By Four-Wheel Drive Type

Note - the Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level And Regions Considered Are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, And Row

6.1 Introduction

6.2 All-Wheel Drive (Awd)

6.3 Four-Wheel Drive (4Wd)



7 Transfer Case Market, By Drive Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chain Driven

7.3 Gear Driven



8 Transfer Case Market, By Shift Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electronic Shift On the Fly

8.3 Manual Shift On the Fly



9 Transfer Case Market, By Off-Highway Vehicles

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Farm Tractors

9.3 Construction Equipment



10 Transfer Case Market, By Hev & Phev

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev)

10.3 Plug-In Electric Vehicle (Phev)



11 Transfer Case Market Analysis, By Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Passenger Cars

11.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

11.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles



12 Transfer Case Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



Aisin Seiki

American Axle & Manufacturing

Borgwarner

Dana

GKN

JTEKT

Magna

Meritor

Schaeffler

ZF

