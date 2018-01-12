

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has reportedly lashed out at immigrants in a foul-mouthed outburst in an Oval Office meeting with Congressmen, evoking widespread condemnation, including from a UN spokesman.



'Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?' Trump said in a meeting with senators and House members Thursday about immigration reform.



The Washington Post and The New York Times reported the comments, quoting people with knowledge of the meeting.



The meeting was convened to discuss a proposed bipartisan deal that would limit immigrants from bringing family members into the country and restrict the green card visa lottery in exchange for shielding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.



By calling them 'shithole countries,' the president was apparently referring to impoverished African, Central American, and Caribbean countries like Eritrea, Haiti, and El Salvador.



Instead, the billionaire-turned-politician suggested the United States should welcome immigrants from places like Norway, whose prime minister visited him the previous day.



The White House didn't deny that Trump used that slur, but said in a statement that 'Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people'.



UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville said the comments from the President are shocking and shameful. 'I'm sorry but there is no other word for this but racist.'



Rep. Luis V. Gutiérrez, who is the Chair of the Immigration Task Force of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said he is ashamed of the President, whom he called a racist.



The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) accused the President of falling 'deeper and deeper into the rabbit hole of racism and xenophobia'.



