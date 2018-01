FED: Chance of a 25bp rate hike by the FOMC in March has risen to 85.5% in wake of US CPI and retail sales data according to MNI PINCH calculations. This is up from 77% seen earlier today. - MNI PINCH also see markets pricing in a second rate hike at the September FOMC meeting but only a 40% chance of a 3rd rate hike in December, although this is up from 28% seen earlier.