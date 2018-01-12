The "N-Butanol Market by Application (Butyl Acrylate, Butyl Acetate, Glycol Ethers, Direct Solvent, Plasticizers) and by Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, RoW) Global Trends Forecasts to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The n-butanol market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.1% between 2015 and 2020, and is expected to generate a global market size of worth USD 9.9 Billion by 2020.

The global n-butanol industry is witnessing high growth because of increasing end-use industries, technological advancements, and growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. The demand-production gap in China and rising investment in Saudi Arabia's downstream sector are some of the key opportunities for n-butanol manufacturers.

Growth in the paints coating industry is one of the major drivers for this market. Increasing use of n-butanol in direct solvent applications is further driving the market globally.

Butyl acrylate was one of the highest consumed n-butanol applications in 2014. Growing end-use industries in emerging nations such as China, and India and growing paints coatings industry are some of the drivers for the n-butanol market. N-butanol applications such as direct solvent, butyl acrylate, butyl acetate are expected to show high growth in the forecast period.

The global market for n-butanol grew significantly during the past few years, and is expected to grow even at more rapid pace in the next five years, driven mainly by growing demand from the Asia-Pacific region. The Middle East is expected to be a big market in the near future mainly due to focused efforts by the government to attract various chemical and petrochemical companies. The demand for n-butanol is further projected to be driven by growing markets of its applications such as butyl acrylates, plasticizers, glycol ethers, solvents, and others.

The key participants in this market are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF-YPC Ltd. (China), OXO Corporation (U.S.), Sasol Ltd. (South Africa), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Oxichimie SAS (France), KH Neochem Co. Ltd, (Japan), and CNPC (China).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Butyl Acrylate Manufacturing Industry

Increasing Demand for N-Butanol in the Asia-Pacific Region

Restraints

Low Product Differentiation

Negative Trends of Dop (Bis(2-Ethylhexyl) Phthalate) in Europe and North America

Opportunities

Demand Supply Gap in China

Rising Investment in Saudi Arabia's Downstream Sector

Strict Regulations Driving the Demand for Bio-Based N-Butanol

Challenges

Low Economy of Scale for Small Capacity Plants

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Companies Mentioned

BASF Petronas Chemicals Sdn Bhd (BPC)

BASF SE

Cobalt Technologies Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

OXEA Corporation

Perstorp Holding AB

Petrochina Company Limited

Sasol Limited

The DOW Chemical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pjgvdj/global_nbutanol?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005336/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Solvents, Fuel Additives