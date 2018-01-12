The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 16 January 2018 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060400398 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Rovsing ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 399,854,455 shares (DKK 19,992,722.75) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 5,000,000 shares (DKK 250,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 404,854,455 shares (DKK 20,242,722.75) ------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ROV ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36995 -------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



