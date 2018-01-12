Referring to the bulletin from Corem Property Group AB's annual general meeting, held on November 10, 2017, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:2. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from January 16, 2018. The order book will not change.



Short name: CORE B Terms: Reverse split: 1:2 Current ISIN: SE0010494864 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: January 15, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0010714287 First day of trading with new ISIN code: January 16, 2018



For further information about the split, please contact Corem Property Group AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.