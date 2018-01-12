Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Worth 1.64 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report on the "Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Application (Environmental Control System and Engine System), Type (Plate-fin, Flat Tube), Vendor (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary-Wing Aircraft, and UAVs), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 1.19 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.64 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.73% from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of heat exchangers in unmanned aerial vehicles and rising deliveries of commercial aircraft.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 80 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 124 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aircraft-heat-exchanger-market-20018090.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports



The fixed-wing aircraft segment is the largest platform segment of the aircraft heat exchanger market

Based on platform, the aircraft heat exchanger market has been segmented into fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The fixed-wing aircraft segment has been further classified into commercial aviation, general aviation, and military aviation. The increase in the production of commercial aircraft worldwide is projected to drive the demand for aircraft heat exchangers, primarily in the fixed-wing aircraft segment.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=20018090

The plate-fin segment of the aircraft heat exchanger market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the flat tube segment during the forecast period

Based on type, the aircraft heat exchanger market has been segmented into plate-fin and flat tube. Both, plate-fin and flat tube are compact heat exchangers mainly used in the aviation industry. The most common type of aircraft heat exchanger is the plate-fin heat exchanger, which operates on the simple mechanical principle of transferring heat between two fluids through plates and finned chambers. A high-intensity hot bleed air is passed through the heat exchanger, which is cooled by gases and fluids and returned to the cabin pressurization system. Plate-fin heat exchangers are used to stabilize the temperature inside the aircraft cabin.

North America is the largest market for aircraft heat exchangers

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft heat exchanger market in 2017. Countries considered for market analysis in this region include the US and Canada. The US is the leading market for aircraft heat exchangers in North America. Increasing deliveries of commercial aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles in the US and Canada are contributing to the high demand for aircraft heat exchangers in the North American region. In addition, the presence of key manufacturers of heat exchangers in the US is another significant factor influencing the growth of the aircraft heat exchanger market in North America.

Inquiry Before Buy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=20018090

Key companies profiled in the aircraft heat exchanger market include Aavid Thermalloy (US), AMETEK (US), Honeywell Aerospace (US), JAMCO (Japan), Liebherr-International (Germany), Lytron (US), Meggitt (UK), TAT Technologies (Israel), Triumph Group, (US), United Technologies (US), Wall Colmonoy (US), and Woodward (US). These companies are focused on the adoption of various growth strategies to enhance their presence in emerging economies worldwide.

Browse Related Reports

Environmental Control Systems Market By End User (Commercial, Defense), Platform (Rotary, Fixed), System (Air Supply & Management, Thermal Management & Control, Cabin Pressure & Control), Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aircraft-environmental-control-system-market-128494778.html

Aircraft Propeller System Market By End-Use Industry (OEM, Aftermarket), Propeller Type (Fixed Pitch, Varying Pitch), Aircraft Type (Military, Civil & Commercial), Component (Blade, Hub, Spinner, Others) & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aircraft-propeller-system-market-242092633.html

Subscribe Reports from Aerospace & Defence Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.





Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets