RUBIS: BITUMEN BUSINESS GETS MORE INTERNATIONAL

In view of supporting its development projects in India and Africa, Rubis is securing a bitumen supply through the acquisition of FCG a privately-owned Iranian-based bitumen company involved in the production, storage and export operating from Bandar Abbas (Strait of Hormuz).

During last year, the company has traded 200 000 metric tons through exports mainly towards Eastern African countries and India, regions where Rubis intends to develop its positions.

This acquisition is in line with Rubis long-term strategy to secure a competitive and high-grade supply while enlarging its offer from drums to containers and small bulk in order to take over new market positions. Rubis intends to invest some €100 million over the next two years to achieve this goal.

Upcoming events:

Q4 2017 revenue: February 8, 2018 (Market closing)

Press Contact Analysts Contact PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie GABRIELI RUBIS - Investor relations Tel: +33 (0) 1 4482 4833 Tel: +33 (0) 1 4417 9595

Download PDF (http://hugin.info/143569/R/2160880/831079.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: RUBIS via Globenewswire

