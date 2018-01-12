MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/18 -- Valener Inc. ("Valener") (TSX: VNR)(TSX: VNR.PR.A) and Energir, L.P., the new Gaz Metro, plan to announce their first quarter 2018 results on Friday, February 9, 2018, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET).

A conference call to discuss the firm's results will be held at 1:30 p.m. (ET) and will be open to the public.

Dial-in: 647-788-4922 or toll-free 877-223-4471 Webcast: accessible under "Events and presentations" in the "Investors" section of Valener's web site Replay: A replay of the call will be available for 30 days at 416-621- 4642 or toll-free at 800-585-8367 (access code: 3091506). The webcast will be available for 365 days on Valener's web site.

Overview of Valener

Valener is a public company held entirely by its shareholders and serves as the investment vehicle in Energir. Through its investment in Energir, Valener offers its shareholders a solid investment in a diversified and largely regulated energy portfolio in Quebec and Vermont. As a strategic partner, Valener, on the one hand, contributes to Energir's growth, and on the other, invests in wind power production in Quebec alongside Energir. Valener favours energy sources and uses that are innovative, clean, competitive and profitable. Valener's common shares and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the "VNR" symbol for common shares and "VNR.PR.A" for Series A preferred shares. www.valener.com

Overview of Energir

With more than $7 billion in assets, Energir is a diversified energy company whose mission is to meet the energy needs of its 520,000 customers and the communities it serves in an increasingly sustainable way. In Quebec, it is the leading natural gas distribution company and also produces, through its subsidiaries, electricity from wind power. In the United States, through its subsidiaries, the company operates in nearly fifteen states, where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, in addition to being the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Energir values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides a variety of energy services. Energir hopes to become the partner of choice for those striving toward a better energy future. www.energir.com

Photos, videos (b-roll) and logos are available in Energir's Multimedia library.

Contacts:

Investors and analysts

Mariem Elsayed

514-598-3253

investors@valener.com



Media

Marie-Christine Demers

514-598-3449

http://www.twitter.com/energir

www.energir.com/pressroom



