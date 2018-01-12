$6.2 Billion Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Report 2017-2022 - Higher Adoption Among SMEs

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automation-as-a-Service Market by Component (Solution & Services), Type (Rule-Based & Knowledge-Based), Business Function, Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud & Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automation-as-a-service market is expected to grow from USD 1.80 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.23 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.1%.

The automation-as-a-service market is growing rapidly because of increasing need to mechanize the repetitive and mundane business processes, and due to the massive surge in the automation trend across industries. Factor such as lack of awareness about automation-as-a-service is expected to limit the market growth.

Organizations are evolving their techniques and solutions to gain more visibility in the new complexity. With the right solution, one can automate the business processes with more efficiency. Automation-as-a-service allows mechanizing business processes for quick task resolution, without having to waste time on repetitive tasks. It enables organizations to maintain all the transaction records and also provides the required security and privacy of the data which is otherwise a major concern for organizations. Therefore, the finance business function is estimated to have the largest market share in 2022.



The automation-as-a-service market is also segmented by various industries, out of which, the adoption of automation-as-a-service is expected to be the largest in the BFSI vertical. As the volume and variety of data is increasing day-by-day, the demand for automation to maintain and manage these records of the financial transactions in banks and other financial institutes is also increasing.



APAC is expected to be the highest growing region in the automation-as-a-service market because of the increasing adoption of automation and cloud technologies, and government initiatives, such as smart cities in the APAC countries, including China and India. North America, followed by Europe, is expected to continue being the largest revenue-generating region for the automation-as-a-service vendors, for the next 5 years. This is mainly due to the presence of various developed economies, such as Canada and US, and because of the high focus on innovations in R&D and technology across industries.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Demand for Automation Across Business Processes

Increasing Adoption of the Cloud Technology

Restraints



Maintaining Data Security And Privacy

Opportunities



Higher Adoption Among the SMEs

The Ability to Generate a Positive RoI

Challenges



Lack of Awareness

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Blue Prism

HCL Technologies

HPE

IBM

Kofax

Kryon Systems

Microsoft

Nice Ltd.

Pegasystems

Softomotive

Uipath

Workfusion

