Founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg has announced Facebook will give priority to posts from friends over posts from companies or the media, with the aim of "having more meaningful social interactions". In a post on Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg said he believes that videos and corporate posts are not positive for the users of the social network. "Recently we've gotten feedback from our community that public content -- posts from businesses, brands and media -- is crowding out the personal moments ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...